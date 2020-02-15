Paul Nicholls: Classy Eritage has leading claims at Exeter on Sunday

Perfect race to bounce back

Exeter 13:57 - Master Tommytucker

We have given him time to get over a fall when he was bang there with every chance in a decent race at Kempton on Boxing Day. He was travelling well at the time and has done plenty of schooling since. I do rate Master Tommytucker who lacks a bit of experience but has won twice at this track. This is the perfect race to give him a nice confidence boost.

Exciting horse has a good future

Exeter 14:30- Eritage

This stiffer track and longer trip will suit Eritage way better than Taunton where he won easily in November before finishing a good second there, giving weight to a smart novice Masters Legacy, who has since franked the form. Eritage is an exciting horse who should run a big race here before going on to better things.

Best fresh and in good shape

Exeter 15:38 - Sametegal

He is a rock solid horse who ran a very good race at Kempton at Christmas when he was beaten barely two lengths in a tight finish. I try to space out his races as he is best fresh and he is in good shape ahead of this veterans Chase. He is fine on soft ground.

Hoping for a bit more sprakle

Market Rasen 15:45 - Christopher Wood

He has struggled in his last two starts so we have re-cauterised his palate. He's been dropped a few pounds by the handicapper and with Bryan Carver taking off a handy 5lbs I'm hoping he can show a bit more sparkle. Although Christopher Wood has won on heavy I'm sure he would prefer better ground.

Lots in favour for sound jumper

Exeter 16:10 - Cat Tiger

This looks the perfect race for Cat Tiger who looks like having only two opponents and doesn't get any penalties despite winning three times this season. He relishes soft ground and though he stays well the trip of just over two miles should be fine for him in testing conditions. Cat Tiger jumps for fun, won a Grade 3 Chase at Auteuil for David Maxwell soon after he bought him and will be exciting back over fences next season.

Evert chance with normal improvement

Exeter 17:25 - Time to Tinker

He is a lovely young horse who performed above expectations when he was second on his debut at this track two months ago when he ran a bit green after leading two out. Like all my bumper horses he was not wound up for his first start and with normal improvement he should have every chance of going one better.

*Best chance. Eritage. 14:30. He is a classy novice and has leading claims.