Paul Nicholls: My Way the pick of the pair at Cheltenham on Saturday

Cheltenham

13:15 - Mercy Mercy Me

He had some useful form before joining us in the summer and took a fair step forward at Sandown three weeks ago with a fluent success on his second start over fences in first time cheek pieces.

He jumped fluently that day and was well on top at the line so I'm hopeful he can defy an 8lbs rise and go close again. I do think he is improving all the time.

13:50 - My Way

He is another progressive horse who is going to be winning one of these handicaps over fences any time. He fell at the last fence with the race at his mercy at Plumpton and wasn't beaten far next time at Sandown before keeping on strongly to be second to a very well handicapped chaser at Ascot.

He has a lovely light racing weight in this, the extra two furlongs is in his favour and he looks to have solid claims. While I expect both of mine to run well at Cheltenham I am just leaning towards My Way as my best each way chance.

