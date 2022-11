Hitman hit the high notes in Betfair Graduation Chase

Frodon on his way to King George on Boxing Day

Hear about Paul's week ahead

It was a fantastic weekend at Haydock for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls who saw Hitman canter home in the Betfair Graduation Chase, while Frodon ran very well to finish third in the Betfair Chase.

Paul says: "We were thrilled with Hitman, upped in trip and won beautifully. Some people will question why I'm running him against Bravemansgame but I always thought Kempton would be his track."

"I honestly think there's not too much between Hitman and Bravemansgame."

"We were very pleased with Frodon on Saturday, we were hoping he'd run into third and he did just that - picking up some good prize money in the process.

It's a big weekend for Paul Nicholls - where you can catch his exclusive thoughts on those right here on Friday.

For now though, Paul has a horse running in a bumper on Tuesday, followed by a horse going for a five-timer over at Taunton, as well as a stable favourite running on Friday.

Watch our exclusive video below and found exactly which horses are running this week, ahead of a huge weekend at Ascot.