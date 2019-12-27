To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Paul Nicholls: Enrillo is in top form for the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury

Paul Nicholls
Enrilo is Nicholls' only runner of Saturday
Join today
View market

There's a solo Saturday runner for Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls and he's taking a crack at a Grade 1 at Newbury

"I suspect he will appreciate the flatter nature of the track at Newbury."

Enrilo improving rapidly

15:00 - Enrilo

Bounced back last time at Sandown with a spirited success in the Grade 2 Ballymore Hurdle on soft ground.

Although Enrilo looked to have quite a hard race he is in top form and I suspect he will appreciate the flatter nature of the track at Newbury.

He is improving rapidly, trip and ground should be fine and he deserves a crack at this Grade 1 where the favourite Thyme Hill looks the one to beat.

Paul sat down with Betfair's Barry Orr to chat on his life in the saddle, his hugely successful career as a trainer and his incredible drive to stay at the top. Listen here


BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Paul Nicholls,

More Paul Nicholls

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles