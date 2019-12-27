Paul Nicholls: Enrillo is in top form for the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury

Enrilo improving rapidly

15:00 - Enrilo

Bounced back last time at Sandown with a spirited success in the Grade 2 Ballymore Hurdle on soft ground.

Although Enrilo looked to have quite a hard race he is in top form and I suspect he will appreciate the flatter nature of the track at Newbury.

He is improving rapidly, trip and ground should be fine and he deserves a crack at this Grade 1 where the favourite Thyme Hill looks the one to beat.

