Paul Nicholls: Confident in McFabulous' chances at Kempton

Kempton - Saturday

13:00 - Fidelio Vallis

We've been patient with Fidelio Vallis who came good at Wincanton last time late in February with a decisive success in a maiden hurdle on soft ground. While he has a bit more to do in a stronger race under a 6lbs penalty he is definitely going the right way.

13:30 - Dr Sanderson

I've always felt he would make a chaser but he is one of mine who prefers better ground and there hasn't been much of that this winter.

Dr Sanderson ran well last time when he came from off the pace to finish second to Almazhar Garde at Ludlow just over a month ago two and a half miles. He will enjoy the drier conditions at Kempton though it's possible two miles here might be a shade on the sharp side for him.

Will suit the flat nature

14:05 - McFabulous

He was the antepost favourite for this race a week ago at Sandown until the card was abandoned and it is a big bonus that the race has been transferred to Kempton because he will be much better suited by the flat nature of the track on better ground.

I've always held a high opinion of McFabulous who was a very smart bumper horse and while his jumping let him down on his debut over hurdles he was slick and accurate when he won impressively last time at Market Rasen.

Good chance

14:40 - Tamaroc du Mathan

He is a lovely prospect who ran a cracker when he finished strongly to be fifth, beaten barely two lengths, by stable companion Pic D'Orhy in the Betfair Hurdle just over a month ago.

He will appreciate the better ground at a Kempton and the step up in trip to two miles, five furlongs. Good chance.

15:15 - Mercy Mercy Me

Joined us at the start of the season and looked good when winning nicely at Sandown. He couldn't back that up next time at Cheltenham late in January in warm company with the winner Simply The Betts and the runner up Imperial Aura both successful at the Festival this week.

That probably wasn't the best bit of placing in my career because looking back it was the wrong trip, the wrong ground and the wrong everything!

Mercy Mercy Me will be much happier on the better ground at Kempton.

My Way likes better ground

15:15 - My Way

My Way was slightly disappointing last season and has yet to run up expectations this winter, though he did finish second in a fair race at Ascot in December. He ran very well at this meeting a year ago and it will be no surprise to me if he puts in a good show back at this flat track on better ground.

Big chance

15:50 - Flic Ou Voyou

He has been knocking on the door this winter and has a big chance here as he is yet another of mine who has been crying out for better ground. The step up in trip is also in his favour.

16:25 - Soldier of Love

He has has some time off since he broke a blood vessel on his debut for us at Wincanton in October. We gave him a full wind op after that to help his breathing and I'm hoping for better now.

17:00 - Sabrina

She is a lovely mare who was really impressive when pulling clear from a decent field at Ascot a month ago on really testing ground.

This race has been the plan for Sabrina ever since and I'm delighted it has been transferred to Kempton from Sandown. I just hope this has hasn't come a bit too soon for her after a hard race at Ascot.

Uttoxeter

13:50 - Ostuni

He bounced back to form with a fluent success at Fontwell last month and then was quickly out of the race after stepping at the first flight at Southwell last Sunday.



Ostuni was fine afterwards, and enjoyed himself galloping round riderless. He has been mad fresh ever since and looks to have a nice chance in this ridden by Bryony Frost.

15:00 - Dan McGrue

He won gamely at Plumpton early in November on his second start since a wind op off a mark of 130.

But he has come up short in two runs since although he looked like winning going to the final hurdle at Sandown last time before stopping to a walk on the final hill. So we are dropping him back in trip to two and a half miles on a flat track and trying blinkers first the first time. He is fine on heavy ground.

Will appreciate the rest

15:35 - Truckers Lodge

He has shone this season on the soft ground that suits him so well and ran a career best when a close second to Potters Corner in the Coral Welsh National.

He then picked up a little cut at home which prevented me from running him and that might have been a blessing because we've freshened him up and with Lorcan Williams claiming a handy 3lbs he has a lovely racing weight in this. I expect him to run a big race.

16:10 - Archie Brown

He needed his first run on his debut for us at Ludlow early in February and ran a race full of promise before winning nicely at Market Rasen seventeen days ago. He should go very well under a 6lbs penalty provided this does not come too soon for him.

Best chance - McFabulous. 14:05 Kempton. I was quite confident before this race was called off at Sandown a week ago and he will be much better suited by the track now it is being run at Kempton.

