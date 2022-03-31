Paul Nicholls Aintree Preview: Watch our exclusive show here

On Tuesday 5th April at 19:00, this is very much the place to be, as our very own Vanessa Ryle sits down with Paul Nicholls to discuss the week ahead at the Aintree Festival.

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls will be discussing the Champion trainer title, as he looks to close in on his 13th title, with both Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton hot on his heels.

Paul will also reveal why he withdrew certain horses at the Cheltenham Festival, as we saw Bravemansgame declared a late non-runner due to the ground on Day 2.

As a result of those withdrawals, the trainer has plenty of chances at Aintree. Find out first hand who Paul will be running and his initial thoughts on the races.

Who does he fancy the most? You'll have to return here on Tuesday at 19:00 to find out.

For now, here's a short teaser for the evening.

Paul will also talk us through his runners every day of Aintree right here at Betting.Betfair throughout the three days, so be sure to check out his exclusive content.