Olly Murphy: Thomas Darby heading back over hurdles

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly's focus is Ascot, Taunton and Wolverhampton
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy is set to run stable-star Thomas Darby back over hurdles after a spell chasing, as the Warren Chase chief gives his thoughts on his two runners this Saturday...

"The step up in trip will suit him and although I think he prefers decent ground his form on soft ground reads well."

- Olly Murphy on Thomas Darby

Supreme second will revert back to hurdles

Ascot 14:25 - Thomas Darby

Thomas Darby will switch back to hurdles after a disappointing spell over fences. I'm keen to keep his novice status as a chaser. The experience of running him in big handicap hurdles and the extra time will help him as a chaser next season.

The step up in trip will suit him and although I think he prefers decent ground his form on soft ground reads well. He has to carry top weight in what looks a competitive contest, but his course form will stand him in good stead. I'm sure he will give a good account of himself, but tomorrow's race will almost certainly give shape the rest of his season.

Hereford debutant pleased last time out

Taunton 16:25 - Graces Order

Graces Order is a lovely mare with a good pedigree. She ran well first time at Hereford last month, staying on well to finish third. Despite that race not working out too well, she has improved a lot for the experience and hopefully she can make the frame again, in what looks like a competitive race on paper with a couple of potential improvers.


Olly Murphy,

