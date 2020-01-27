To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: The Wolf looks the one to beat at Newcastle

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has seven runners across two card on Tuesday
After a quiet weekend for Warren Chase, Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles 7 runners on Tuesday afternoon at Lingfield and Newcastle. The Warwickshire trainer gives his thoughts on his septet's chances...

"On ratings, he is the one to beat and I'm confident he will go well."

- Olly Murphy on The Wolf

Lingfield

Two nice mares for the bumper

13:30 - Allavina and Fivetotwelve

Allavina is a 5yo mare by Getaway, who has been showing all the right signs at home. She will want a trip in time, but I'd be hopeful she can run a big race and keep up our good record in bumpers.

Fivetotwelve is by Midnight Legend, a sire I like, and we've had plenty of success from. It's a nice race to start her in and hopefully she can show some promise on debut under David England.

Consisten and showing good signs at home

15:00 - Swaffham Bulbeck

Swaffham Bulbeck has had a little break since running at Stratford back in July, he is fresh and well, having been showing good signs at home. He is a consistent horse, and is high enough in the handicap, but he is capable of reproducing his best in what looks an average looking contest.

Newcastle runners

Confident of a good run from The Wolf

13:40 - The Wolf

The Wolf was much improved off 123 when second at Newbury just after Christmas, and he is back in novice company here carrying a penalty on another flat left-handed track which will suit. The slight step up in trip will also help him as he was doing all his best work at the end of the race at Newbury. On ratings, he is the one to beat and I'm confident he will go well.

Track and ground should suit

14:40 - Endlessly

An emphatic winner last time at Ayr, Endlessly has come out of the race in great form and both the track and ground will play to his strengths once again here. He has to carry a penalty, but I'd be hopeful he can run another big race.

In good form and has a big chance

15:40 - Oscar Maguire

Oscar Maguire was an unlucky loser last time at Uttoxeter but that was his first run for five months and I was happy with his efforts, finishing well clear of the rest of the field. The handicapper has given him a chance with a 2bls rise, and top-class stable amateur James King takes the ride. He has to carry top-weight, but he is in good form and he will have a big chance in a competitive looking race.

Needs to show more on the track

16:10 - Three County's

Disappointing for me so far, Three County's put in a slightly better effort at Catterick last time out. His work at home shows he is a much better horse than what he has shown on the track and he has been dropped 3lb by the handicapper. This looks the weaker division of the two, and he needs to build on his last run but with further improvement he can run into a place.

