Olly Murphy: Monbeg Zena can give The Mighty Don something to think about

Zena will make a lovely staying chaser in time

13:40 Market Rasen - Monbeg Zena

Monbeg Zena is a lightly raced eight-year-old, she had almost two year off the track after winning her point-to-point. She won a maiden hurdle well on debut run for me at Southwell. Her work at home has been excellent and I'd expect her to jump well on her chase debut. Nick Gifford's The Mighty Don will be hard to beat on ratings, but she has the potential to be a lovely staying chaser in time and with the mares' allowance and conditions in her favour, she wouldn't be without a chance.

New Dawn should go well Fresh

14:10 Market Rasen - Fresh New Dawn

Fresh New Dawn has had a break since his Stratford run in July where he underperformed but if able to reproduce his Huntingdon form, he will have a good each-way chance. He goes well fresh and the step up in trip should suit him.

Kerkenny improved last time out but he must build on that

14:25 Sedgefield - Kerkenny Gold

Kerkenny Gold holds some good Irish bumper form but has been disappointing since joining us. His last start at Taunton was a much better effort and I'd be hopeful the step up in trip will see some additional improvement. With the string in good form and his market rivals carrying a penalty, he shouldn't be far away.