Olly Murphy: Monbeg Zena can give The Mighty Don something to think about

Sedge 4th Feb (2m5f Nov Hrd)
Tuesday 4 February, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Evander
|Len Brennan
|Kerrkenny Gold
|Ulterior Motives
|Bavington Bob
|
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy won his first Grade 1 over the weekend and the in-form Warwickshire chief has three runners across Tuesday's cards at Market Rasen and Sedgefield...
"...she has the potential to be a lovely staying chaser in time and with the mares' allowance and conditions in her favour, she wouldn't be without a chance."
Zena will make a lovely staying chaser in time
13:40 Market Rasen - Monbeg Zena
Monbeg Zena is a lightly raced eight-year-old, she had almost two year off the track after winning her point-to-point. She won a maiden hurdle well on debut run for me at Southwell. Her work at home has been excellent and I'd expect her to jump well on her chase debut. Nick Gifford's The Mighty Don will be hard to beat on ratings, but she has the potential to be a lovely staying chaser in time and with the mares' allowance and conditions in her favour, she wouldn't be without a chance.
New Dawn should go well Fresh
14:10 Market Rasen - Fresh New Dawn
Fresh New Dawn has had a break since his Stratford run in July where he underperformed but if able to reproduce his Huntingdon form, he will have a good each-way chance. He goes well fresh and the step up in trip should suit him.
Kerkenny improved last time out but he must build on that
14:25 Sedgefield - Kerkenny Gold
Kerkenny Gold holds some good Irish bumper form but has been disappointing since joining us. His last start at Taunton was a much better effort and I'd be hopeful the step up in trip will see some additional improvement. With the string in good form and his market rivals carrying a penalty, he shouldn't be far away.
Tuesday 4 February, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Evander
|Len Brennan
|Kerrkenny Gold
|Ulterior Motives
|Bavington Bob
|
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today