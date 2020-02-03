To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Olly Murphy: Monbeg Zena can give The Mighty Don something to think about

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
In-form trainer Olly Murphy has three runners on Tuesday afternoon
Join today
View market

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy won his first Grade 1 over the weekend and the in-form Warwickshire chief has three runners across Tuesday's cards at Market Rasen and Sedgefield...

"...she has the potential to be a lovely staying chaser in time and with the mares' allowance and conditions in her favour, she wouldn't be without a chance."

Zena will make a lovely staying chaser in time

13:40 Market Rasen - Monbeg Zena

Monbeg Zena is a lightly raced eight-year-old, she had almost two year off the track after winning her point-to-point. She won a maiden hurdle well on debut run for me at Southwell. Her work at home has been excellent and I'd expect her to jump well on her chase debut. Nick Gifford's The Mighty Don will be hard to beat on ratings, but she has the potential to be a lovely staying chaser in time and with the mares' allowance and conditions in her favour, she wouldn't be without a chance.

New Dawn should go well Fresh

14:10 Market Rasen - Fresh New Dawn

Fresh New Dawn has had a break since his Stratford run in July where he underperformed but if able to reproduce his Huntingdon form, he will have a good each-way chance. He goes well fresh and the step up in trip should suit him.

Kerkenny improved last time out but he must build on that

14:25 Sedgefield - Kerkenny Gold

Kerkenny Gold holds some good Irish bumper form but has been disappointing since joining us. His last start at Taunton was a much better effort and I'd be hopeful the step up in trip will see some additional improvement. With the string in good form and his market rivals carrying a penalty, he shouldn't be far away.

Sedge 4th Feb (2m5f Nov Hrd)

Tuesday 4 February, 1.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Evander
Len Brennan
Kerrkenny Gold
Ulterior Motives
Bavington Bob

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Olly Murphy,

More Olly Murphy

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles