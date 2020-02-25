Olly Murphy: Top-weighted Smackwater Jack should be suited by conditions

MrktR 26th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)
Wednesday 26 February, 12.25pm
|Come On Teddy
|Young Offender
|Good And Hardy
|Smackwater Jack
|Shambra
|Montanna
|Solstice Star
It's a trip to Lincolnshire for Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy on Wednesday afternoon, and the Warren Chase trainer gives us his thoughts on his two runners...
"He goes here fresh and has looked really well at home, with the conditions looking to play to his strengths. I'd say he has a really good each-way chance."
Market Rasen 12:25 - Spirit Of Waterloo has place claims
Spirit Of Waterloo was much improved in a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter last time out and has come on both physically and mentally for that run.
He steps up in trip here which I think he needs in order to bring out some more improvement.
It's not the strongest looking contest on paper and I think he has good place claims if able to run to his best.
Market Rasen 14:26 - Good each-way chance for Smackwater Jack
Smackwater Jack has ran well twice in defeat in competitive handicaps at Cheltenham and gave a very good account at Aintree the run before.
He drops down in grade and has to carry top weight, but claimer Lewis Stones takes a handy 7lbs off his back.
He goes here fresh and has looked really well at home, with the conditions looking to play to his strengths.
I'd say he has a really good each-way chance.
