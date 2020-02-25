To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Olly Murphy: Top-weighted Smackwater Jack should be suited by conditions

Olly Murphy
Two for Olly at Market Rasen on Wednesday
Join today
View market

It's a trip to Lincolnshire for Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy on Wednesday afternoon, and the Warren Chase trainer gives us his thoughts on his two runners...

"He goes here fresh and has looked really well at home, with the conditions looking to play to his strengths. I'd say he has a really good each-way chance."

Market Rasen 12:25 - Spirit Of Waterloo has place claims

Spirit Of Waterloo was much improved in a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter last time out and has come on both physically and mentally for that run.

He steps up in trip here which I think he needs in order to bring out some more improvement.

It's not the strongest looking contest on paper and I think he has good place claims if able to run to his best.

Market Rasen 14:26 - Good each-way chance for Smackwater Jack

Smackwater Jack has ran well twice in defeat in competitive handicaps at Cheltenham and gave a very good account at Aintree the run before.

He drops down in grade and has to carry top weight, but claimer Lewis Stones takes a handy 7lbs off his back.

He goes here fresh and has looked really well at home, with the conditions looking to play to his strengths.

I'd say he has a really good each-way chance.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

MrktR 26th Feb (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 26 February, 12.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Come On Teddy
Young Offender
Good And Hardy
Smackwater Jack
Shambra
Montanna
Solstice Star
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Olly Murphy,

More Olly Murphy

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles