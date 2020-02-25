Olly Murphy: Top-weighted Smackwater Jack should be suited by conditions

Market Rasen 12:25 - Spirit Of Waterloo has place claims

Spirit Of Waterloo was much improved in a maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter last time out and has come on both physically and mentally for that run.

He steps up in trip here which I think he needs in order to bring out some more improvement.

It's not the strongest looking contest on paper and I think he has good place claims if able to run to his best.

Market Rasen 14:26 - Good each-way chance for Smackwater Jack

Smackwater Jack has ran well twice in defeat in competitive handicaps at Cheltenham and gave a very good account at Aintree the run before.

He drops down in grade and has to carry top weight, but claimer Lewis Stones takes a handy 7lbs off his back.

He goes here fresh and has looked really well at home, with the conditions looking to play to his strengths.

I'd say he has a really good each-way chance.

