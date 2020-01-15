Olly Murphy: I like the look of Getaway Luv in Thursday's curtain-closer at Ludlow

My Market Rasen runners...

Experience should improve Fearless

12:40 - Fearless

Fearless won a bumper for Oliver Sherwood back in December 2018 before giving a good account at Cheltenham on his next start.

This is his first outing for me having had 380 days off. It's also his first run over hurdles, in what appears quite a hot looking novice hurdle. He's had his problems hence the long layoff and we are delighted to get him back on track. Hopefully he runs well and comes on for the experience.

Each-way chance

13:10 - Seemingly So

Seemingly So ran disappointingly at Ludlow last time out following a long spell away, and he will be fitted with cheekpieces here for the first time.

Obviously, he needs to improve on his recent efforts, but he has come out of his last race well and Fergus Gregory claims 3lb, giving him an each-way chance.

Soft ground should suit

13:40 - Strong Glance

Strong Glance carries top weight in this handicap, having done everything bar win on his debut run for me at Fakenham last month.

He has come out of that race well and the soft ground should suit him here. If he is able to defy carrying top weight, he should take all the beating.

My Wincanton runner...

Place claims for this one

13:30 - Fresh New Dawn

Fresh New Dawn hasn't had a run since July, but he does tend to go well fresh and he will act on the slow ground in what will be his first run over fences. He schooled very well and has the benefit of having had a run in a point-to-point. A clear round would give him place claims.

My Ludlow runner...

Getaway Luv should take all the beating

16:00 - Getaway Luv

Getaway Luv gets a first run on turf after an eye-catching third at Lingfield back in November on the all-weather, and he appears to have improved for that experience. The main danger will be Paul Webber's Litigate, whose form ties in with stable-mate Presence of mind.

My horse did a nice piece of work with Thomas Darby on Monday and with my bumper horses in good form, if he handles the ground, he should take all the beating.

