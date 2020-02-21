Olly Murphy: Stable star Thomas Darby aims to make his mark at Fontwell

Saturday

Newcastle

Improving each-way chance

13:35 - Made For You

Made For You has been very disappointing since joining us. He had a wind op back in October and got tired on his return at Warwick last month. His work at home has improved since that run and I can see him having an each-way chance if able to show his best form in what looks a weak contest.

Each-way chance can build on career best

14:45 - Calipso Collonges

Calipso Collonges ran a career-best for me last time at Haydock. He jumped great and stayed on well to the line, and the form from that race has been franked by the horse in front and a couple in behind winning since. This is a step up in both class and trip, and it remains to be seen whether he will see out the four miles, but his style of running can bring improvement over this distance. The heavy going will be a plus for him and I'd say he would have a big each-way chance.

Sunday

Fontwell

Needs to stamp his authority here

15:20 - Thomas Darby

Thomas Darby is one of my stable-star's and he heads to face four rivals in a competitive looking renewal. He has matured a lot and we're able to ride him more positively compared to his novice days. I've always felt he wants good ground, but his better runs have come in softer conditions. If he is going to be competitive in his main target in April, the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle, he needs to stamp his authority here.

Chance to rebuild confidence

15:50 - Notre Pari

Notre Pari is back in novice company after a heavy fall at Kempton last time. It took him some time to get over that, but he is showing good signs at home and I think the trip and ground will suit him here. He has to defy carrying a penalty, but I think we have found a good opportunity to get his confidence back.

I'd be hoping he should be too good for these.

Making progress and shouldn't be too far away

17:20 - Jetaway Joey

Jetaway Joey ran a lovely race on debut at Market Rasen in November behind Benson, a rival who looks an above-average sort. I've purposely given him a little bit more time to develop and I've been pleased with his progress following his debut run. We have a good record in bumpers, and he is another horse I'm excited about getting back on the track. If he handles the ground conditions and unique undulations of Fontwell, he won't be far away.