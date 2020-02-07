To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Drying ground a concern but hoping for another super run from Champagne

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has four runners across three meetings on Saturday
It's all about the level for Olly Murphy on Saturday as he send four runners - three in bumpers and one on the Flat - into battle at Lingfield, Newbury and Warwick...

"We're still yet to see how he will act on a sounder surface so the drying ground is less than ideal, but hopefully he can run another big race."

- Olly Murphy on Champagnesuperover

Prompting will improve further with maiden win under his belt

13:45 Lingfield - Prompting

Prompting has improved for every run and was impressive when winning his maiden over 7f at Wolverhampton last time. He's on a fair mark for his handicap debut and hopefully the step up in trip will see further improvement. Ed Dunlop's Toro Dorado looks the one to beat having won his last two starts but Prompting won't be far away.

Two debutants heading for Warwick bumper

16:25 Warwick - Dubai Guest & Rock The House

Dubai Guest and Rock The House start their careers in the bumper at Warwick. They both have proper national hunt pedigrees and will make lovely staying chasers in time. It wouldn't surprise me to see them both make the frame, but they will improve for the experience. We have a good strike-rate in this sphere, and hopefully they can give a good account and make the frame.

Drying ground a concern for Champagnesuperover

16:45 Newbury - Champagnesuperover

A five-year-old son of Jeremy, Champagnesuperover attracted plenty of attention when winning on debut at Ayr by 16-lengths. He is in good form at home and has benefitted for the run, but this is a big step forward in class and his last run was won on very soft ground. We're still yet to see how he will act on a sounder surface so the drying ground is less than ideal, but hopefully he can run another big race.

Newb 8th Feb (2m Listed NHF)

Saturday 8 February, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Champagnesuperover
Wilde About Oscar
Adrimel
Audacity
Ocean Wind
Brief Ambition
Getaround
Grand Lord
Castle Robin
Glencassley

