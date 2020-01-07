To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Stepping Dundrum Wood up in trip will be a plus

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has two chances at Ludlow on Wednesday
Betfair Ambassador and in-form Olly Murphy has two runners at Ludlow tomorrow, and the Warwickshire trainer gives his thoughts on their chances...

In form Dundrum looks set to have a say

13:45 - Dundrum Wood

Dundrum Wood is a horse I like and I'm excited about stepping him up in trip after he won by 14-lengths over 2m 3f at Market Rasen in November. He is off a fair mark of 120 for his first run in handicap company, and the experience he has to this point will play to his advantage. Conditions look set to suit him, and I'd like to think he will go very close.

Debut run for Follow That

15:45 - Follow That

My bumper horses have been in good form of late and Follow That gets her first run for me here. She's up against some more experienced rivals, but regardless of the result she will come on for the run and hopefully she can run into a place under 3lb claimer, Fergus Gregory.

