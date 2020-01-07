Olly Murphy: Stepping Dundrum Wood up in trip will be a plus

In form Dundrum looks set to have a say

13:45 - Dundrum Wood

Dundrum Wood is a horse I like and I'm excited about stepping him up in trip after he won by 14-lengths over 2m 3f at Market Rasen in November. He is off a fair mark of 120 for his first run in handicap company, and the experience he has to this point will play to his advantage. Conditions look set to suit him, and I'd like to think he will go very close.

Debut run for Follow That

15:45 - Follow That

My bumper horses have been in good form of late and Follow That gets her first run for me here. She's up against some more experienced rivals, but regardless of the result she will come on for the run and hopefully she can run into a place under 3lb claimer, Fergus Gregory.