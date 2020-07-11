Olly Murphy: Promising Del Duque an each-way chance at Bangor

Del Duque can improve further here up in trip

15:15 - Del Duque

Del Duque ran a good fourth at Huntingdon on debut back in February against experienced rivals.

He will have improved for that run and experience, and he has been in good form at home so I'm looking forward to getting him back out onto the track.

It's over a slightly longer trip here but he can improve further, and I think he has an each-way chance in this field.

No. 1 Del Duque (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 4-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/02/20 Huntingdon 4/11 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Heavy 11st 2lbs David England 9.72

It's great to be back and I hope punters can return soon

Racing behind closed doors is obviously not the best situation but it's certainly preferable to no racing at all, as we missed plenty of big meetings after Cheltenham.

At the my stables, we didn't really stop work during the lockdown as we have plenty of horses that still needed to be trained. It's all far more positive now than it was two months ago and I'm delighted for everyone that we're able to start running horses over jumps again.

We're glad that owners are now allowed on the track, but the rules are still very strict and it's probably more enjoyable watching the racing at home than being there.

The Flat gave us a chance to run some horses to try and get some race fitness into them but it's great that National Hunt is now back up and running. It's great for all concerned that we're back racing but hopefully the sales can soon follow suit.

Hopefully we can see more people coming back to racecourses in the near future when it's safe to do so.