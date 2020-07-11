To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Promising Del Duque an each-way chance at Bangor

Betfair Ambassador Ollie Murphy
Will Ollie enjoy more success on Sunday?
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has enjoyed early success following the return of National Hunt racing. He reflects on the opening weeks and previews his chances at Bangor on Sunday...

"This race is over a slightly longer trip than his fourth at Huntingdon. But he can improve further and I think he has an each-way chance in this field."

Del Duque can improve further here up in trip

15:15 - Del Duque

Del Duque ran a good fourth at Huntingdon on debut back in February against experienced rivals.

He will have improved for that run and experience, and he has been in good form at home so I'm looking forward to getting him back out onto the track.

It's over a slightly longer trip here but he can improve further, and I think he has an each-way chance in this field.

Shaped well under a considerate ride when fourth of 11 in a Huntingdon novice hurdle on debut in February. Up in trip and likely to improve.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
20/02/20 Huntingdon 4/11 Hurdle 1m 7f 171y Heavy 11st 2lbs David England 9.72

It's great to be back and I hope punters can return soon

Racing behind closed doors is obviously not the best situation but it's certainly preferable to no racing at all, as we missed plenty of big meetings after Cheltenham.

At the my stables, we didn't really stop work during the lockdown as we have plenty of horses that still needed to be trained. It's all far more positive now than it was two months ago and I'm delighted for everyone that we're able to start running horses over jumps again.

Olly Murphy in yard horse behind 1280.jpg

We're glad that owners are now allowed on the track, but the rules are still very strict and it's probably more enjoyable watching the racing at home than being there.

The Flat gave us a chance to run some horses to try and get some race fitness into them but it's great that National Hunt is now back up and running. It's great for all concerned that we're back racing but hopefully the sales can soon follow suit.

Hopefully we can see more people coming back to racecourses in the near future when it's safe to do so.

Bang 12th Jul (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Sunday 12 July, 3.15pm

