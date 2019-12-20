Olly Murphy: Previous Haydock winner Calipso should appreciate conditions
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has one runner heading to Merseyside on Saturday afternoon and the Wilmcote trainer thinks his representative should give a good account...
"He will appreciate these conditions and the forecast rain will help his chances."
Calipso has been in good form at home and will love the ground
Haydock 14:40 - Calipso Collonges
Calipso Collonges is back down to the same mark of 127 that he won off at Uttoxeter at the back end of last year. He has been in good form at home but needs to now produce that on the track back up in distance.
He has won at Haydock before, when hurdling over a slightly shorter trip, and hopefully a return to this course can bring the best out of him. He will appreciate these conditions and the forecast rain will help his chances. He's a big price and is the type that can run into a place as he has a lot in his favour.