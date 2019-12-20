Olly Murphy: Previous Haydock winner Calipso should appreciate conditions

Calipso has been in good form at home and will love the ground

Haydock 14:40 - Calipso Collonges

Calipso Collonges is back down to the same mark of 127 that he won off at Uttoxeter at the back end of last year. He has been in good form at home but needs to now produce that on the track back up in distance.

He has won at Haydock before, when hurdling over a slightly shorter trip, and hopefully a return to this course can bring the best out of him. He will appreciate these conditions and the forecast rain will help his chances. He's a big price and is the type that can run into a place as he has a lot in his favour.

