Olly Murphy: Couldn't be happier with Overthetop ahead of his Newcastle bid

I'd be hoping she won't be far away on debut

11:50 - Alpha Carinae

Alpha Carinae has her first start under rules for me in the all-weather bumper at Newcastle. She won her point-to-point on good ground back in May, so I'm hopeful the surface should suit her. I've been very pleased with her work at home and although she will improve for the experience, I'd be hoping she won't be far away on debut.

He could be one to watch if putting Sandown run behind him

12:55 - Overthetop

Overthetop ran well below par in the Grade 2 at Sandown at the beginning of December when my horses weren't quite right. Prior to that, he looked a really smart prospect when winning his point-to-point, bumper and novice hurdle in fine style. I couldn't be happier with his work and if he puts that run behind him, he could be one to watch. He carries a penalty for his novice hurdle success but with Fergus Gregory's 3bls claim, it looks a good opportunity to get back on track.

If he goes on the ground, he'd have an each-way chance

14:00 - Adjutant

Life isn't going to be easy for Adjutant, who won two novice hurdles in the summer and has an official rating of 129. He carries a double penalty in this contest, but Lewis Stone takes 7bls off his back which will certainly help him. I've given him a little break since his run at Stratford in July and he's fresh and well. If he goes on the ground, he'd have an each-way chance.