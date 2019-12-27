Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet should be too good for rivals at Leicester

Leicester

Port Of Mars should stay this trip

12:55 - Oscar Academy & Port Of Mars

I run two in the maiden hurdle at Leicester, with both making their stable debuts for me.

Oscar Academy won a few Irish point-to-points, but his form appears to be on better ground, and is a bit of an unknown in a competitive looking race. He does everything nicely at home, and he could be the type to run into a place.

Port Of Mars hasn't ran since winning a point-to-point for Tom Lacey 18 months ago, but I think he will be suited to these conditions. He jumps well and should stay the trip, looking to have a good each-way chance.

Nice race to start chasing career for Itchy Feet

14:05 - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet steps up in trip to two-and-a-half miles for his first run over fences, and regardless of how the race plays out, he will come on for the run. He has been schooling well at home and on ratings should be too good for these. Martin Keighley's Forecast looks the main danger, but I would fancy our chances in a race that looks a nice start for the Supreme third over the larger obstacles.

Mistercobar needs big improvement to make the frame

15:45 - Mistercobar

Mistercobar has been very disappointing to date and has continued to tumble down the weights recently. He takes a slight step back in trip here, but a big improvement is needed if he is to feature, and he is not one I would bank on.

Newbury

The Wolf is better than his Bangor performance

13:50 - The Wolf

The Wolf was very disappointing at Bangor-On-Dee last time out, but he is much better than that performance. The better ground here and bigger-galloping track should suit him far better. He has run well around Newbury before and a return here should bring better out of him. Hopefully with what he has been showing me at home, he'll have an each-way shout at a big price.