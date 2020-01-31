To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Itchy Feet is ready to step up at Sandown

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy gives his thoughts on his weekend runners as he sends stable-star Itchy Feet into Grade 1 action at Sandown Park on Saturday...

Sandown 14:25 - Itchy Feet

"This is a big step up in class on what he has done so far but I’m hoping that he will continue to improve. If he puts in a big display, he will go straight to the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham."

Saturday

High class novice hurdler can improve over fences

Sandown 14:25 - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet was a high-class novice hurdler last season, and he won well on chasing debut at Leicester last month on what was his first run over two-and-a-half miles.

He will have improved for that and we've stepped up his work at home. He had a racecourse gallop at Huntingdon last week under regular rider Gavin Sheehan, where he jumped six fences and had a good blow.

This is a big step up in class on what he has done so far but I'm hoping that he will continue to improve. If he puts in a big display, he will go straight to the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Sunday

I K Brunel won't be far away if he handles the step up in trip

Musselburgh 14:50 - I K Brunel

We have a good strike rate at Musselburgh (29%) and hopefully I K Brunel can add to that.

It doesn't look the strongest of races on paper for the grade and, if he handles the step up in trip and the flat track, he won't be far away.

Adrian Heskin takes the ride and he has a 53% strike-rate for me, so I'm hoping for another big run.

