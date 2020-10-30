Olly Murphy: Italian can show fighting Spirit in Ascot bumper on Saturday

He's come forward for latest run

Ascot 14:32 - Fearless

Fearless has a penalty to shoulder but is in good form at home and is back slightly in trip. He has come forward for the run at Fontwell last time out when finishing second and is normally consistent. I think he has another each-way chance here.

He does everything nicely at home ahead of debut

Ascot 16:17 - Italian Spirit

Italian Spirit is a son of Fame And Glory, and makes his debut in a bumper that looks good on pedigrees. He does everything nicely at home and I'm looking forward to getting him out onto the track. We've got a good record in bumpers and hopefully he is another to go close on his first run.

Two runners in Yorkshire finale

Wetherby 15:55 - Garrettstown & Eaglehill

Garrettstown is very much a horse who needs to get his confidence back up after a few lacklustre efforts last season. He seems in good form at home and usually goes well fresh, but he has a lot of weight to carry.

Eaglehill was a winner on his last start at Hereford in March and the more rain that comes, the better his chance. Two-and-a-half miles around here may be a bit on the sharp side but he will come forward for whatever he does and he is a horse that will win races throughout this season.