Olly Murphy: In-form Collooney has each-way chance on Wincanton return

My Market Rasen runners

Big ask for Meg in tough novice hurdle

12:35 - Mighty Meg

Mighty Meg was disappointing on her seasonal return at Chepstow in soft conditions earlier this month and she now heads over hurdles and goes right-handed for the first time. This looks a competitive test on paper, and I think she will improve for the run. She's more likely to be one to keep an eye on further down the line with some experience over obstacles under her belt.

Big improvement needed

14:50 - Eaglehill



Eaglehill didn't show much on his handicap debut at Warwick last time out and now takes a further step up in trip here. He's on a 2lb lower mark and wears cheekpieces for the first time, both of which I'm hoping will help his cause, but he has to show a lot more than what he has done so far. I'd be pleased if he ran into a place.

My Wincanton runner

Great form suggests he has an each-way chance

13:25 - Collooney

Track and conditions should suit Collooney on seasonal debut. I was happy with Collooney's run at Market Rasen back in April when upped to this trip at the first time of asking and the form from that contest has been well trumped since.

He finished second at this track on his penultimate outing when only beaten by a subsequent Grade 3 winner so I'm confident conditions on this occasion will be very beneficial. This is a competitive return but he has been in great form at home and I'd like to think he has an each-way chance.