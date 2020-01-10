Olly Murphy: Improving Notre Pari should be suited by flat track

He's had a little break and looks to have improved physically

Warwick 12:40 - Made for You

Made For You needs to step up on what he's shown us so far, but he's had a little break and looks to have improved physically. He hasn't had a run for 202 days and will come on for the experience, but this doesn't look the strongest of contests on paper. I think the conditions will suit and I'd say he would have an each-way chance.

A competitive renewal but he's an improving type

Kempton 14:40 - Notre Pari

Notre Pari got off the mark at Aintree last month on handicap debut, at a time when my horses weren't firing. He has come out of that race looking really well, and I'm delighted with his preparation ahead of this Listed contest. He finished second at Market Rasen previously, so I don't think he'll have any problems going back right-handed. He jumps and travels with plenty of zest, so the flat track at Kempton should suit him and he's an improving sort with a lovely profile. Barry Geraghty takes the ride, and in what looks a competitive race he'll have a great chance.

His work at home suggests he'll be in the mix on racecourse debut

Warwick 16:00 - Here Comes McCoy

I've been looking forward to running Here Comes McCoy for a while. He's a 5-year-old son of Dylan Thomas that I bought as a store from the Goffs Sale back in 2018, and his work at home suggests he'll be in the mix on racecourse debut. I'd expect him to improve for the run, and Warwick is a lovely place to start a young horse as it's not far for us to travel and the soft ground here will suit him well.