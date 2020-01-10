To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Olly Murphy: Improving Notre Pari should be suited by flat track

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy will saddle the favourite in Kempton's Lanzarote Hurdle
Join today
View market

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has three runners across the cards at Warwick and Kempton this Saturday, and the trainer gives his thoughts on their chances...

"He jumps and travels with plenty of zest, so the flat track at Kempton should suit him and he's an improving sort with a lovely profile. Barry Geraghty takes the ride, and in what looks a competitive race he'll have a great chance."

He's had a little break and looks to have improved physically

Warwick 12:40 - Made for You

Made For You needs to step up on what he's shown us so far, but he's had a little break and looks to have improved physically. He hasn't had a run for 202 days and will come on for the experience, but this doesn't look the strongest of contests on paper. I think the conditions will suit and I'd say he would have an each-way chance.

A competitive renewal but he's an improving type

Kempton 14:40 - Notre Pari

Notre Pari got off the mark at Aintree last month on handicap debut, at a time when my horses weren't firing. He has come out of that race looking really well, and I'm delighted with his preparation ahead of this Listed contest. He finished second at Market Rasen previously, so I don't think he'll have any problems going back right-handed. He jumps and travels with plenty of zest, so the flat track at Kempton should suit him and he's an improving sort with a lovely profile. Barry Geraghty takes the ride, and in what looks a competitive race he'll have a great chance.

His work at home suggests he'll be in the mix on racecourse debut

Warwick 16:00 - Here Comes McCoy

I've been looking forward to running Here Comes McCoy for a while. He's a 5-year-old son of Dylan Thomas that I bought as a store from the Goffs Sale back in 2018, and his work at home suggests he'll be in the mix on racecourse debut. I'd expect him to improve for the run, and Warwick is a lovely place to start a young horse as it's not far for us to travel and the soft ground here will suit him well.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Olly Murphy,

More Olly Murphy

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles