- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Denis O'Regan
- Age: 10
- Weight: 10st 4lbs
- OR: 135
Olly Murphy: Hunters Call heading to Galway in fantastic form
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy discusses his three runners on Thursday afternoon, including Hunters Call in The Galway Hurdle...
"He's has come out of his race from Southwell really well and he’s fresh and in fantastic form."
Southwell
Oscar set for chasing debut
He's had a nice break since his last start in January. His work has been good and he has schooled well. Aidan Coleman gave him a pop last week in Lambourn and was very happy with him.
It's his first run over fences, so we're hopeful of a clear round of jumping and with that he will have a good each-way chance.
Fiesole fared better than results show last time
Fiesole ran better than it suggested on paper at Market Rasen last time out, not being beaten all that far.
He was dropped 2lb for that effort and Lewis Stone takes a further 7Ibs off his back. He's in great form at home and I'd be hopeful this gives him an each-way chance.
Galway
Hunters Call can run well in Ireland
Hunter's Call has come out of his race from Southwell really well and he's fresh and in fantastic form.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|01/07/20
|Southwell
|1/12
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 88y
|Good
|10st 9lbs
|Richard Johnson
|8.68
|23/12/17
|Ascot
|1/17
|Hurdle
|1m 7f 152y
|Gd/sft
|10st 3lbs
|J. W. Kennedy
|10.26
|10/08/17
|Sligo
|3/10
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 110y
|Good
|11st 2lbs
|P. D. Kennedy
|13.5
|11/07/17
|Roscommon
|5/14
|Hurdle
|3m 148y
|Gd/sft
|11st 10lbs
|M. A. Enright
|10.34
|13/06/17
|Roscommon
|4/12
|Hurdle
|2m 89y
|Gd/sft
|11st 8lbs
|M. A. Enright
|7.72
|27/04/17
|Punchestown
|9/25
|Hurdle
|3m
|Gd/sft
|10st 7lbs
|M. A. Enright
|192.98
|16/02/17
|Clonmel
|3/5
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 104y
|Heavy
|11st 12lbs
|P. Townend
|18.58
|28/01/17
|Naas
|6/6
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 1lbs
|D. Robinson
|82.26
|26/12/16
|Limerick
|4/7
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Heavy
|11st 11lbs
|C. Brassil
|36.09
|22/11/16
|Wexford
|5/7
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|M. A. Enright
|26.65
|07/11/15
|Naas
|1/11
|Hurdle
|2m
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|M. A. Enright
|5.14
|02/08/15
|Galway
|4/7
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|12st 0lbs
|Mr D. L. Queally
|61.72
|20/06/15
|Gowran Park
|1/13
|Bumper
|2m 4f
|Good
|12st 0lbs
|Mr D. L. Queally
|7.46
|09/06/15
|Roscommon
|4/18
|Bumper
|2m
|Gd/sft
|12st 0lbs
|Mr D. L. Queally
|360
It's been a bit tricky getting him over to Ireland with the current circumstances, but he has arrived safely, and we are hopeful of a big run.
Gal 30th Jul (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 30 July, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Felix Desjy
|Wonder Laish
|Aramon
|Buildmeupbuttercup
|Hunters Call
|Aramax
|Shanning
|Mt Leinster
|Tudor City
|Petit Mouchoir
|Charli Parcs
|Fair Mountain
|Play The Game
|Hearts Are Trumps
|Due Reward
|Tiger Tap Tap
|Pakens Rock
|Moon Over Germany
|Hannon
|Zoffalee
Won 12-runner handicap hurdle at Southwell (20.4f, good, 13/2) 29 days ago, quickening clear. Down in trip.