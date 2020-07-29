Olly Murphy: Hunters Call heading to Galway in fantastic form

Southwell

Oscar set for chasing debut

12:00 - Oscar Maguire

He's had a nice break since his last start in January. His work has been good and he has schooled well. Aidan Coleman gave him a pop last week in Lambourn and was very happy with him.

It's his first run over fences, so we're hopeful of a clear round of jumping and with that he will have a good each-way chance.

Fiesole fared better than results show last time

14:30 - Fiesole

Fiesole ran better than it suggested on paper at Market Rasen last time out, not being beaten all that far.

He was dropped 2lb for that effort and Lewis Stone takes a further 7Ibs off his back. He's in great form at home and I'd be hopeful this gives him an each-way chance.

Galway

Hunters Call can run well in Ireland

18:45 - Hunter's Call

Hunter's Call has come out of his race from Southwell really well and he's fresh and in fantastic form.

No. 16 Hunters Call (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 135 Form: 1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 01/07/20 Southwell 1/12 Hurdle 2m 4f 88y Good 10st 9lbs Richard Johnson 8.68 23/12/17 Ascot 1/17 Hurdle 1m 7f 152y Gd/sft 10st 3lbs J. W. Kennedy 10.26 10/08/17 Sligo 3/10 Hurdle 2m 4f 110y Good 11st 2lbs P. D. Kennedy 13.5 11/07/17 Roscommon 5/14 Hurdle 3m 148y Gd/sft 11st 10lbs M. A. Enright 10.34 13/06/17 Roscommon 4/12 Hurdle 2m 89y Gd/sft 11st 8lbs M. A. Enright 7.72 27/04/17 Punchestown 9/25 Hurdle 3m Gd/sft 10st 7lbs M. A. Enright 192.98 16/02/17 Clonmel 3/5 Hurdle 2m 2f 104y Heavy 11st 12lbs P. Townend 18.58 28/01/17 Naas 6/6 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 1lbs D. Robinson 82.26 26/12/16 Limerick 4/7 Hurdle 2m 4f Heavy 11st 11lbs C. Brassil 36.09 22/11/16 Wexford 5/7 Hurdle 2m 4f Soft 11st 12lbs M. A. Enright 26.65 07/11/15 Naas 1/11 Hurdle 2m Soft 11st 12lbs M. A. Enright 5.14 02/08/15 Galway 4/7 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 12st 0lbs Mr D. L. Queally 61.72 20/06/15 Gowran Park 1/13 Bumper 2m 4f Good 12st 0lbs Mr D. L. Queally 7.46 09/06/15 Roscommon 4/18 Bumper 2m Gd/sft 12st 0lbs Mr D. L. Queally 360

It's been a bit tricky getting him over to Ireland with the current circumstances, but he has arrived safely, and we are hopeful of a big run.