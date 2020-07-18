Olly Murphy: Ginistrelli good enough to win out of my Southwell Sunday runners

Southwell

We're still learning about St Lawrence Gap

14:05 - St Lawrence Gap

St Lawrence Gap has his first run for me here, having previously been trained by Eoin Doyle, and he's in good hands under Richard Johnson.

No. 3 St Lawrence Gap (Ire) EXC 2.22 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 122 Form: 9/376537d6-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 26/08/19 Downpatrick 6/7 Chase 2m 3f 55y Good B 11st 12lbs Donagh Meyler 14.5 15/08/19 Tramore 8/10 Hurdle 2m Good b 11st 8lbs D. J. O'Keeffe 7.03 21/07/19 Tipperary 3/5 Chase 2m 3f 130y Gd/sft b 11st 3lbs Donagh Meyler 9.94 13/07/19 Limerick 5/16 Chase 2m 6f 50y Good b 10st 8lbs Donagh Meyler 28.02 19/06/19 Wexford 6/14 Chase 2m Good 0 11st 12lbs Donagh Meyler 28 02/06/19 Kilbeggan 7/13 Chase 2m 3f 200y Gd/sft 11st 12lbs Donagh Meyler 41.4 15/05/19 Punchestown 3/5 Chase 2m Gd/sft 11st 4lbs Donagh Meyler 20 22/12/18 Thurles 9/13 Hurdle 2m Good B 11st 3lbs Conor Orr 7.8 07/12/18 Dundalk 4/11 Flat 2m Slow B 9st 4lbs Ross Coakley 6.6 02/11/18 Dundalk 3/11 Flat 1m 4f Std B 9st 5lbs Ross Coakley 17 05/10/18 Gowran Park 9/12 Hurdle 2m 4f Good 11st 10lbs A. W. Short 8.35 18/08/18 Tramore 5/11 Flat 2m Good 0 10st 3lbs Ross Coakley 9.6 03/08/18 Galway 5/10 Hurdle 2m 11y Soft + 10st 8lbs Donagh Meyler 13.25 08/07/18 Limerick 2/6 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm 11st 11lbs Donagh Meyler 3.87 17/06/18 Cork 6/14 Flat 1m 4f Good 9st 2lbs Ross Coakley 48.9 03/05/18 Clonmel 8/10 Flat 2m 41y Heavy 9st 9lbs Ross Coakley 6.88 21/04/18 Limerick 1/8 Flat 1m 3f 70y Heavy 8st 11lbs Ross Coakley 13 10/10/17 Galway 2/11 Hurdle 2m 132y Heavy 11st 6lbs Barry Foley 5.7 29/09/17 Gowran Park 7/14 Hurdle 2m 4f Heavy 11st 5lbs Brian O'Connell 9.6 19/08/17 Tramore 3/11 Flat 2m Soft 10st 1lbs Ross Coakley 3.27 17/08/17 Tramore 1/10 Hurdle 2m Good 10st 13lbs Brian O'Connell 4.28

We're still learning about him and I'd be more hopeful than confident that he is one to watch here.

Uttoxeter winner Ginistrelli should be good enough here

15:15 - Ginistrelli and Some Boy McCoy

Ginistrelli is the first horse by Frankel that I've saddled up and got his first win for me at Uttoxeter last time out.

He's now up in trip with a hood fitted for the first time and I'd like to think that he should be good enough to win what looks a fairly weak contest.

Some Boy McCoy hasn't had a run since October and is still a maiden, but hopefully the step up in trip will help his chances and may give him place claims.

Enemy Coast Ahead could be hard to beat

16:20 - Enemy Coast Ahead

Enemy Coast Ahead won first time out for me at this track earlier this month. Although that form hasn't be franked, I still think he could be hard to beat.

He has come on for that run, showing plenty at home and I think he will put in another good show at the weekend tongue-tied for the first time.

