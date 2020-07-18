- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Richard Johnson
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: 122
Olly Murphy: Ginistrelli good enough to win out of my Southwell Sunday runners
After a quiet week, Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy is represented by four runners for Sunday's card at Southwell and the Warwickshire trainer gives his thoughts on their chances...
"Ginistrelli is the first horse by Frankel that I’ve saddled up and got his first win for me at Uttoxeter last time out."
Southwell
We're still learning about St Lawrence Gap
St Lawrence Gap has his first run for me here, having previously been trained by Eoin Doyle, and he's in good hands under Richard Johnson.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|26/08/19
|Downpatrick
|6/7
|Chase
|2m 3f 55y
|Good
|B
|11st 12lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|14.5
|15/08/19
|Tramore
|8/10
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|b
|11st 8lbs
|D. J. O'Keeffe
|7.03
|21/07/19
|Tipperary
|3/5
|Chase
|2m 3f 130y
|Gd/sft
|b
|11st 3lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|9.94
|13/07/19
|Limerick
|5/16
|Chase
|2m 6f 50y
|Good
|b
|10st 8lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|28.02
|19/06/19
|Wexford
|6/14
|Chase
|2m
|Good
|0
|11st 12lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|28
|02/06/19
|Kilbeggan
|7/13
|Chase
|2m 3f 200y
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|41.4
|15/05/19
|Punchestown
|3/5
|Chase
|2m
|Gd/sft
|11st 4lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|20
|22/12/18
|Thurles
|9/13
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|B
|11st 3lbs
|Conor Orr
|7.8
|07/12/18
|Dundalk
|4/11
|Flat
|2m
|Slow
|B
|9st 4lbs
|Ross Coakley
|6.6
|02/11/18
|Dundalk
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Std
|B
|9st 5lbs
|Ross Coakley
|17
|05/10/18
|Gowran Park
|9/12
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Good
|11st 10lbs
|A. W. Short
|8.35
|18/08/18
|Tramore
|5/11
|Flat
|2m
|Good
|0
|10st 3lbs
|Ross Coakley
|9.6
|03/08/18
|Galway
|5/10
|Hurdle
|2m 11y
|Soft
|+
|10st 8lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|13.25
|08/07/18
|Limerick
|2/6
|Hurdle
|2m
|Gd/frm
|11st 11lbs
|Donagh Meyler
|3.87
|17/06/18
|Cork
|6/14
|Flat
|1m 4f
|Good
|9st 2lbs
|Ross Coakley
|48.9
|03/05/18
|Clonmel
|8/10
|Flat
|2m 41y
|Heavy
|9st 9lbs
|Ross Coakley
|6.88
|21/04/18
|Limerick
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 3f 70y
|Heavy
|8st 11lbs
|Ross Coakley
|13
|10/10/17
|Galway
|2/11
|Hurdle
|2m 132y
|Heavy
|11st 6lbs
|Barry Foley
|5.7
|29/09/17
|Gowran Park
|7/14
|Hurdle
|2m 4f
|Heavy
|11st 5lbs
|Brian O'Connell
|9.6
|19/08/17
|Tramore
|3/11
|Flat
|2m
|Soft
|10st 1lbs
|Ross Coakley
|3.27
|17/08/17
|Tramore
|1/10
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|10st 13lbs
|Brian O'Connell
|4.28
We're still learning about him and I'd be more hopeful than confident that he is one to watch here.
Uttoxeter winner Ginistrelli should be good enough here
15:15 - Ginistrelli and Some Boy McCoy
Ginistrelli is the first horse by Frankel that I've saddled up and got his first win for me at Uttoxeter last time out.
He's now up in trip with a hood fitted for the first time and I'd like to think that he should be good enough to win what looks a fairly weak contest.
Some Boy McCoy hasn't had a run since October and is still a maiden, but hopefully the step up in trip will help his chances and may give him place claims.
Enemy Coast Ahead could be hard to beat
Enemy Coast Ahead won first time out for me at this track earlier this month. Although that form hasn't be franked, I still think he could be hard to beat.
He has come on for that run, showing plenty at home and I think he will put in another good show at the weekend tongue-tied for the first time.
Sthl 19th Jul (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 19 July, 4.20pm
Fairly useful hurdler/chaser who was below form for Eoin Doyle at Downpatrick 10 months ago but could mount a revival with cheekpieces back on for new stable.