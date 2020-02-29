Olly Murphy: Fearless looks to have a great chance at Huntingdon

Sedgefield

Glance will have favourite's chance if able to handle track

14:10 - Strong Glance

Strong Glance was a good winner at Market Rasen last time and the champion jockey, Richard Johnson, takes the ride in great form after returning from injury.

He's officially the highest rated on paper in the race, and I think he will have a favourite's chance if able to handle this track. I'd be hoping he will have too much for this field.

Huntingdon

Fearless put in pleasing performance last time out

14:20 - Fearless

Fearless had his first run for me last time, and it was a very pleasing effort first time over hurdles. He travelled and jumped nicely, but just got tired after the last. He's come out of the race well, and Huntingdon is a similar track to Market Rasen so I'm hoping the conditions will suit. With that run now under his belt, he'll have a great chance in an open race.

Calvados hard to trust on first run in handicap

16:30 - Bon Calvados

Bon Calvados is probably the most frustrating horse in the yard. The work he shows me at home is far better than anything he shows on the racecourse, and he now runs in handicap company for the first time.

He needs to put two poor efforts behind him, and I'd be hoping he will be competitive here. When he first arrived, I thought he would be rated higher than 112 so he should have the ability to make the frame, but I wouldn't trust him.

