Olly Murphy: Oscar Academy will love soft ground on step up in trip

Robin De Broome needs to show more off low mark

12:25 - Our Uncle Pat & Robin De Broome

Our Uncle Pat has run some good races in defeat since joining me in August. He reverts back to fences where he is now off a 2lb lower mark than his Market Rasen run two months ago. He has a valuable 7lb off his back with the improving Callum McKinnes taking the ride and I'm hoping after giving him a couple of easier weeks, he'll put his best foot forward.

Robin De Broome wears blinkers for the first time after an improved effort at Southwell in December. He needs to show something off this low mark back up in trip. He has only had one run as a chaser previously, but he has point-to-point experience and his schooling at home has been good.

The track and trip will suit them both and I'd say they would both have place chances in this low-grade contest.

Leicester winner has since had the form franked by stable mate

15:45 - Oscar Academy

Oscar Academy won well at Leicester on his debut run for me, beating stable mate Port of Mars who boosted that form with his win at Chepstow last week. He's come out of his race well showing obvious signs of improvement at home.

He carries a penalty, but Lewis Stones once again takes off 7lb as he did last month. He'll love the conditions and the step up in trip around a sharp Fakenham will only help him. Hopefully with a clear round, he can go close again.