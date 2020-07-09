Olly Murphy: Eight runners at Market Rasen on Friday for in-form yard

Debutant will improve for first run over hurdles

12:00 - No Thanks

No Thanks was a winner on the Flat and has his first run for me here, making his debut over hurdles. He goes up against rivals who have had runs in this sphere before and so I think he could be one more for the long-term. I will be happy for him to learn plenty from both the run and experience.

Dawn looks to have live each-way chance

12:30 - Fresh New Dawn

No. 7 Fresh New Dawn (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 110 Form: 5/1736-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 04/03/20 Catterick Bridge 6/10 Hurdle 3m 1f 71y Soft 11st 3lbs Richard Johnson 6.3 04/02/20 Market Rasen 3/11 Hurdle 2m 7f 16y Gd/sft 11st 7lbs Aidan Coleman 9.23 02/07/19 Stratford-On-Avon 7/11 Hurdle 2m 6f 7y Good 11st 11lbs Richard Johnson 5 27/05/19 Huntingdon 1/10 Hurdle 2m 4f 145y Gd/sft 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 7 07/05/18 Ayr 5/9 Hurdle 3m 70y Good 11st 2lbs Aidan Coleman 4.93 28/03/18 Warwick 3/8 Hurdle 3m 2f Heavy 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 3.33 21/02/18 Ludlow 4/9 Hurdle 2m 5f 55y Soft 11st 5lbs Richard Johnson 4.98 09/02/18 Kempton Park 4/18 Hurdle 2m 5f Soft 11st 12lbs Fergus Gregory 13.5 17/01/18 Market Rasen 4/10 Hurdle 2m 2f 140y Heavy H 11st 9lbs Fergus Gregory 6.6 01/01/18 Fakenham 2/7 Hurdle 2m 3y Heavy 11st 5lbs Ian Popham 2.76 24/11/17 Ffos Las 3/5 Hurdle 2m 7f 191y Heavy H 10st 12lbs Ian Popham 7.2 25/10/17 Sedgefield 2/8 Bumper 2m 178y Good 10st 12lbs Ian Popham 6.33

Fresh New Dawn drops back in trip following his last run at Catterick in March and he has had a couple of decent runs at this track previously. He tends to go well fresh and has been showing me plenty at home so I'm hopeful of a big run with a first-time tongue tie. I'd like to think he has a decent each-way chance here.

Cesar must improve following break

13:30 - Cesar Du Gouet

Cesar Du Gouet probably didn't show his best form at the backend of last year, but he has been given a chance by the handicapper now dropped 3lbs. He's back up in trip and is another who tends to fare better when fresh so I'm hoping we will see a better performance compared to at Fakenham in November. I'd be hoping with these factors in his favour that he can run into a place.

Fiesole and Valentino should be fit after outings on the Flat

14:05 - Fiesole and Valentino Dancer

Fiesole and Valentino Dancer have both had runs on the Flat in June so are fit and well heading into this.

Fiesole won the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton last year and Valentino Dancer ran a big race in this 12 months ago and is now 1lb lower, so both have shown evidence on the track of what they are capable of.

Both wear first time cheekpieces and Valentino Dancer wears a first time tongue-tie which I'm hoping will bring some improvement. It's a very competitive race but I'm hoping my two can go well and will be each-way players in this one.

Best foot forward needed from Knockgraffon

14:40 - Knockgraffon

Knockgraffon hasn't had a run in over a year and has become a bit of a Musselburgh specialist but I'm hoping that the return to a right-handed track will play to his strengths. I'm not too concerned by the long absence because he goes well fresh but this is another competitive race with a big field so he will need to be at his best in order to make the frame. He's back down to his last winning mark and back up to a trip that he has ran well at before but this is tough.

Mistercobar is my best chance of the day

15:50 - Mistercobar

No. 1 Mistercobar (Fr) EXC 3 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Richard Johnson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 110 Form: 826/64251-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 15/03/20 Market Rasen 1/7 Chase 2m 5f 89y Soft z 11st 12lbs Richard Johnson 7.03 13/02/20 Leicester 5/9 Chase 2m 4f 45y Heavy z 11st 13lbs David England 4.55 28/12/19 Leicester 2/8 Chase 1m 7f 201y Heavy z 11st 4lbs David England 9.86 13/12/19 Bangor-On-Dee 4/6 Chase 2m 1f 77y Heavy 11st 12lbs David England 13 30/11/19 Bangor-On-Dee 6/9 Chase 2m 1f 77y Heavy 11st 5lbs David England 8.81 09/03/19 Hereford 6/7 Chase 2m 4f 194y Gd/sft H 10st 11lbs Lee Edwards 14.5 21/02/19 Sedgefield 2/5 Chase 2m 5f 28y Soft H 11st 0lbs Lee Edwards 7.4 26/01/19 Uttoxeter 8/12 Chase 3m 2y Heavy H 11st 0lbs Lee Edwards 38.27 12/01/19 Wetherby 3/5 Chase 2m 3f 85y Good 11st 0lbs Harry Bannister 70.44 26/12/18 Huntingdon -/9 Hurdle 2m 3f 137y Gd/sft 10st 12lbs James Nixon 147.96 11/12/18 Uttoxeter 13/16 Chase 2m 4f Soft 11st 0lbs Lee Edwards 1000 23/06/17 Down Royal -/9 Bumper 2m 100y Gd/frm 11st 7lbs Mr G. S. Quinn 283.46 28/04/17 Punchestown 13/18 Bumper 2m 2f Good z 12st 0lbs Mr D. O'Connor 153.54 13/02/17 Catterick Bridge 11/12 Bumper 1m 7f 156y Soft z 11st 3lbs Stephen Mulqueen 13.76

Mistercobar won at this course when last seen in March and has been at great form at home since. He's up 5lb but he put in a good display to win well here last time out and I'm very confident of his chances over a slightly further trip. I'd say he's my best chance of the day.

First run for half-sister of Thomas Darby

16:20 - She's Our Darby

She's Our Darby is a half-sister to Thomas Darby so has a nice pedigree on looks making her debut in the bumper. At home, she has done everything asked of her so I'm happy with what she's shown so far in time for her racecourse debut. She will get a mares' allowance which will be a big help and I'd be delighted if she was able to run into a place.