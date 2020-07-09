- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 3lbs
- OR: 110
Olly Murphy: Eight runners at Market Rasen on Friday for in-form yard
After a successful return to action, Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles eight runners for Friday's card at Market Rasen, and the in-form trainer gives his thoughts on each...
"He’s up 5lb but he put in a good display to win well here last time out and I’m very confident of his chances over a slightly further trip. I’d say he’s my best chance of the day."
- Olly Murphy on Mistercobar
Debutant will improve for first run over hurdles
No Thanks was a winner on the Flat and has his first run for me here, making his debut over hurdles. He goes up against rivals who have had runs in this sphere before and so I think he could be one more for the long-term. I will be happy for him to learn plenty from both the run and experience.
Dawn looks to have live each-way chance
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|04/03/20
|Catterick Bridge
|6/10
|Hurdle
|3m 1f 71y
|Soft
|11st 3lbs
|Richard Johnson
|6.3
|04/02/20
|Market Rasen
|3/11
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 16y
|Gd/sft
|11st 7lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|9.23
|02/07/19
|Stratford-On-Avon
|7/11
|Hurdle
|2m 6f 7y
|Good
|11st 11lbs
|Richard Johnson
|5
|27/05/19
|Huntingdon
|1/10
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 145y
|Gd/sft
|11st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|7
|07/05/18
|Ayr
|5/9
|Hurdle
|3m 70y
|Good
|11st 2lbs
|Aidan Coleman
|4.93
|28/03/18
|Warwick
|3/8
|Hurdle
|3m 2f
|Heavy
|11st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|3.33
|21/02/18
|Ludlow
|4/9
|Hurdle
|2m 5f 55y
|Soft
|11st 5lbs
|Richard Johnson
|4.98
|09/02/18
|Kempton Park
|4/18
|Hurdle
|2m 5f
|Soft
|11st 12lbs
|Fergus Gregory
|13.5
|17/01/18
|Market Rasen
|4/10
|Hurdle
|2m 2f 140y
|Heavy
|H
|11st 9lbs
|Fergus Gregory
|6.6
|01/01/18
|Fakenham
|2/7
|Hurdle
|2m 3y
|Heavy
|11st 5lbs
|Ian Popham
|2.76
|24/11/17
|Ffos Las
|3/5
|Hurdle
|2m 7f 191y
|Heavy
|H
|10st 12lbs
|Ian Popham
|7.2
|25/10/17
|Sedgefield
|2/8
|Bumper
|2m 178y
|Good
|10st 12lbs
|Ian Popham
|6.33
Fresh New Dawn drops back in trip following his last run at Catterick in March and he has had a couple of decent runs at this track previously. He tends to go well fresh and has been showing me plenty at home so I'm hopeful of a big run with a first-time tongue tie. I'd like to think he has a decent each-way chance here.
Cesar must improve following break
Cesar Du Gouet probably didn't show his best form at the backend of last year, but he has been given a chance by the handicapper now dropped 3lbs. He's back up in trip and is another who tends to fare better when fresh so I'm hoping we will see a better performance compared to at Fakenham in November. I'd be hoping with these factors in his favour that he can run into a place.
Fiesole and Valentino should be fit after outings on the Flat
14:05 - Fiesole and Valentino Dancer
Fiesole and Valentino Dancer have both had runs on the Flat in June so are fit and well heading into this.
Fiesole won the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton last year and Valentino Dancer ran a big race in this 12 months ago and is now 1lb lower, so both have shown evidence on the track of what they are capable of.
Both wear first time cheekpieces and Valentino Dancer wears a first time tongue-tie which I'm hoping will bring some improvement. It's a very competitive race but I'm hoping my two can go well and will be each-way players in this one.
Best foot forward needed from Knockgraffon
Knockgraffon hasn't had a run in over a year and has become a bit of a Musselburgh specialist but I'm hoping that the return to a right-handed track will play to his strengths. I'm not too concerned by the long absence because he goes well fresh but this is another competitive race with a big field so he will need to be at his best in order to make the frame. He's back down to his last winning mark and back up to a trip that he has ran well at before but this is tough.
Mistercobar is my best chance of the day
Confirmed previous promise when shedding maiden tag over 21f here in March, that despite not convincing with his jumping. Longer trip promises to be within range and respected.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|15/03/20
|Market Rasen
|1/7
|Chase
|2m 5f 89y
|Soft
|z
|11st 12lbs
|Richard Johnson
|7.03
|13/02/20
|Leicester
|5/9
|Chase
|2m 4f 45y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 13lbs
|David England
|4.55
|28/12/19
|Leicester
|2/8
|Chase
|1m 7f 201y
|Heavy
|z
|11st 4lbs
|David England
|9.86
|13/12/19
|Bangor-On-Dee
|4/6
|Chase
|2m 1f 77y
|Heavy
|11st 12lbs
|David England
|13
|30/11/19
|Bangor-On-Dee
|6/9
|Chase
|2m 1f 77y
|Heavy
|11st 5lbs
|David England
|8.81
|09/03/19
|Hereford
|6/7
|Chase
|2m 4f 194y
|Gd/sft
|H
|10st 11lbs
|Lee Edwards
|14.5
|21/02/19
|Sedgefield
|2/5
|Chase
|2m 5f 28y
|Soft
|H
|11st 0lbs
|Lee Edwards
|7.4
|26/01/19
|Uttoxeter
|8/12
|Chase
|3m 2y
|Heavy
|H
|11st 0lbs
|Lee Edwards
|38.27
|12/01/19
|Wetherby
|3/5
|Chase
|2m 3f 85y
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Harry Bannister
|70.44
|26/12/18
|Huntingdon
|-/9
|Hurdle
|2m 3f 137y
|Gd/sft
|10st 12lbs
|James Nixon
|147.96
|11/12/18
|Uttoxeter
|13/16
|Chase
|2m 4f
|Soft
|11st 0lbs
|Lee Edwards
|1000
|23/06/17
|Down Royal
|-/9
|Bumper
|2m 100y
|Gd/frm
|11st 7lbs
|Mr G. S. Quinn
|283.46
|28/04/17
|Punchestown
|13/18
|Bumper
|2m 2f
|Good
|z
|12st 0lbs
|Mr D. O'Connor
|153.54
|13/02/17
|Catterick Bridge
|11/12
|Bumper
|1m 7f 156y
|Soft
|z
|11st 3lbs
|Stephen Mulqueen
|13.76
Mistercobar won at this course when last seen in March and has been at great form at home since. He's up 5lb but he put in a good display to win well here last time out and I'm very confident of his chances over a slightly further trip. I'd say he's my best chance of the day.
First run for half-sister of Thomas Darby
She's Our Darby is a half-sister to Thomas Darby so has a nice pedigree on looks making her debut in the bumper. At home, she has done everything asked of her so I'm happy with what she's shown so far in time for her racecourse debut. She will get a mares' allowance which will be a big help and I'd be delighted if she was able to run into a place.
Fair winning hurdler. In good form until only sixth of 10 in handicap at Catterick (25.3f, soft) 128 days ago. Tongue strap on now and needs to bounce back.