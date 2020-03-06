Olly Murphy: Eaglehill improvement can continue at Hereford

5lbs rise will make life harder for Eaglehill but conditions will suit

Hereford, Saturday 17:15 - Eaglehill

Eaglehill is a horse I like a lot owned by JP McManus. He is a bit of a late developer having taken six runs to win his point-to-point in Ireland and he was slightly immature when he joined us. It took him a while to acclimatise to the yard and our training regime, but he's improved over time since being upped in trip and put into handicap company. He put in a pleasing display at Market Rasen on Boxing Day.

Eaglehill was only beaten half a length that day by the winner, but was well clear of third and has been raised 5lb for that effort. That will make life a bit harder, but he is still open to further improvement and the track and conditions will suit him here, giving him a good each-way chance.

Nickolson can book Aintree ticket

Warwick, Sunday 14:00 - Nickolson & Celtic Tara

Nickolson is a gorgeous six-year-old son of No Risk At All who we bought from France. He was broken in by Charlie Poste locally to us and he always showed a good attitude from day one. Nikolson went to Ayr last February and although it took a while for the penny to drop, he stayed on well and won impressively.

At the start of this season, he was very much one of my most exciting novices for the season, especially after winning his maiden hurdle in fine style at Wincanton back in October. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury that day and has been unable to run since. We would have liked to have taken him to Cheltenham, but we've had to take our time with him. If he performs well here and comes out of the race in one piece, I'd like to send him to Aintree. He is a horse with a massive future, and I can't wait to see him jump a fence in time.

Celtic Tara has been disappointing for me so far but ran slightly better in heavy conditions at Huntingdon on her last outing. She still has a lot more to find in this sphere and would have to improve a lot to be in with a chance, so I'd be more confident on the hopes of her stable mate.

Hurricane Hero showed right signs at this course last time

Warwick, Sunday 16:10 - Hurricane Hero

Hurricane Hero was formerly in training with Kyle Burke on the flat with a rating of 74, showing signs that he would make up into a nice juvenile hurdler. It's taken him a few runs to get the hang of jumping hurdles and getting used to the extended trip, but he ran much better first time in handicap company, finishing fourth and not beaten by far.

He is a really bonny-like individual who I believe will be competitive in handicap hurdles throughout the spring and summer. Fergus Gregory, my yard conditional takes the ride and I'd say he would have each-way claims.

Consistent Perfect Man always gives a decent account

Warwick, Sunday 16:40 - Perfect Man

Perfect Man is a little horse I like a lot, having won three races since joining me and showing a great attitude for racing. He often looks beat in his races before staying on strongly to see out the trip, so the extended trip and soft going will suit him here.

Life will be a bit tougher for him being raised 6lbs. Despite not being the biggest, he does have the option of going chasing, but with the conditions in his favour I can see him running another decent race over hurdles here and he holds place claims.