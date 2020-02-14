Olly Murphy: Both my runners have a big chance at Haydock on Saturday

Newcastle winner Overthetop steps up to 3 miles for the first time

16:25 - Overthetop

Overthetop was a good winner at Newcastle last time and he has come out of that race really well. He's stepping up in trip to 3m for the first time, but I think that will bring further improvement.

My horses had a cloud over them when he didn't run his best in a Grade 2 at Sandown, but he has done nothing wrong apart from that and I'd like to think he can go well here.

He is a horse I like a lot and looks a potential graded chaser in the making.

There's still improvement in the talented Port Of Mars

16:25 - Port Of Mars

Port Of Mars is a horse I think a lot of. He was unlucky on his first run for me when nearly being brought down and finishing second, but he was an authoritative winner at Chepstow on heavy ground on his next run.

He is only six and will love the soft conditions and staying trip, but he needs to take a step forward in what looks to be a competitive race here and this will give us a guide on where we go with him ahead of the rest of the season.

I think he is capable of improving and the softer the ground, the better for him.

They both have a bit to find on ratings with Ramses De Teillee but we are getting 5lbs and they are two young improving horses.

