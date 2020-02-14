To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Olly Murphy: Both my runners have a big chance at Haydock on Saturday

Olly Murphy
Olly can't split between his two runners in the Grade 2 at Haydock
Join today
View market

In-form Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy gives his thoughts on his two runners in the Grade 2 at Haydock on Saturday.

"My horses had a cloud over them when he didn't run his best in a Grade 2 at Sandown, but he has done nothing wrong apart from that and I'd like to think he can go well here."

Newcastle winner Overthetop steps up to 3 miles for the first time

16:25 - Overthetop

Overthetop was a good winner at Newcastle last time and he has come out of that race really well. He's stepping up in trip to 3m for the first time, but I think that will bring further improvement.

My horses had a cloud over them when he didn't run his best in a Grade 2 at Sandown, but he has done nothing wrong apart from that and I'd like to think he can go well here.

He is a horse I like a lot and looks a potential graded chaser in the making.

There's still improvement in the talented Port Of Mars

16:25 - Port Of Mars

Port Of Mars is a horse I think a lot of. He was unlucky on his first run for me when nearly being brought down and finishing second, but he was an authoritative winner at Chepstow on heavy ground on his next run.

He is only six and will love the soft conditions and staying trip, but he needs to take a step forward in what looks to be a competitive race here and this will give us a guide on where we go with him ahead of the rest of the season.

I think he is capable of improving and the softer the ground, the better for him.

They both have a bit to find on ratings with Ramses De Teillee but we are getting 5lbs and they are two young improving horses.

Hayd 15th Feb (3m Grd2 Nov Hrd)

Saturday 15 February, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ramses De Teillee
Overthetop
Kalooki
Jepeck
Port Of Mars
The Ferry Master
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Olly Murphy,

More Olly Murphy

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles