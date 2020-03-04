Olly Murphy: Blazer's Mill has come on leaps and bounds since his hurdle debut

Blazer's Mill should have benefited from wind op

Wincanton 14:25 - Blazer's Mill

Blazer's Mill finished second in his point-to-point to Birchdale and was an impressive winner at Fontwell in a bumper last February. I was disappointed with his efforts in a maiden hurdle at Ayr but Richard Johnson said he made a noise that day, so we've given him a wind-operation. He's improved for that, having come on leaps and bounds, and I've given him plenty of time since his last run.

He looks in great form at home, and if the wind operation has worked, he's the type I'd see having a big future and I'd expect a big run here. He's got a good attitude and jumps well, and Wincanton is a lovely flat track with the soft going looks like it will play to his strengths.

Jack's confidence not dented by early Market Rasen exit last week

Wincanton 16:10 - Smackwater Jack & Collooney

Smackwater Jack has a quick reappearance from his first hurdle exit last week, having been hampered on that occasion, but we've schooled him at home since and it has not affected his confidence. He carries top weight here with Lewis Stones claiming 7lbs. On the back of his runs at Cheltenham and Aintree, he would have a good each-way chance in what looks a competitive handicap.

Collooney had a consistent campaign last season and had wind surgery in the summer, but I was disappointed with at this outing on Boxing Day. He's had a good break since and has improved physically for the run. He looks to be in the grips of the handicapper but if he was to perform to his best, I could see him running into a place.

Biggles has a big future and can have a say here

17:20 - Captain Biggles

Captain Biggles is a lovely looking grey by Milan and he is a horse I thought would be hard to beat first time at Hereford, but the ground was very soft that day. He didn't cope with the conditions on that occasion, but I still think this lad has a decent future and it wouldn't surprise me to see him go close in this contest. Whatever he does this season is a bonus and I can't wait to see him in a couple of years' time over a fence.