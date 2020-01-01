Olly Murphy: Hoping to continue excellent strike rate at Ayr on Thursday

The going and galloping track will suit him

12:30 - Blazers Mill

Hopefully Blazers Mill will be able to continue our good form at Ayr, he's a lovely big horse who has done well since winning his bumper back in February. His Point-to-point form has worked out well and the going and galloping track will suit him. He's schooled nicely and everything he shows me at home suggests he's a smart prospect.

He's been given a chance by the handicapper

13:00 - Vamanos

Vamanos has the assistants of Richard Johnson in the saddle and is aided with cheek pieces. He's been given a chance by the handicapper with a drop-in grade but needs to improve on recent efforts. All his best form is on left-handed tracks and the soft ground will suit. With everything in his favour he'd have each-way claims.

He has improved for the experience

13:35 - Endlessly

After back to back victories on the all-weather, Endlessly finished fifth on hurdling debut at Plumpton. He has improved for that experience and I'd be hoping with the bigger, more galloping track, the son of Nathaniel would have an each-way chance.

He won't be far away on debut

15:45 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover runs in the bumper, he's named after England's famous Cricket World Cup victory. He's an unraced 4yo son of Jeremy who has a great attitude and lots of natural ability. It's always difficult to win a bumper on debut but given what he shows me at home, he won't be far away.



