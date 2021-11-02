To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Nottingham Racing Tips: Thriving Raasel the one to beat once again

Nottingham
Timeform's Andrew Asquith casts his eye over Wednesday's card at Nottingham

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Nottingham on Wednesday.

"...a 5 lb penalty shouldn’t be enough to prevent a five-timer..."

NAP: Five-timer beckons

Raasel - 15:10 Nottingham

Raasel has returned from a break thriving, bolting up at Goodwood in September and passing every test with flying colours since. He looked especially exciting when recording his third consecutive course and distance win last week and a 5 lb penalty shouldn't be enough to prevent a five-timer.

He made good headway on the bridle around two furlongs out and he stormed clear like never before when produced to lead at the furlong pole. Raasel's high cruising speed is one of his main attributes and he should once again get a strong pace to aim at with the likes of Caroline Dale, Sir Titus and Dark Shot in the field. He looks a knocking bet.

NEXT BEST: Collect your Notes

Four Notes - 14:10 Nottingham

This looks competitive, but Four Notes showed much improved form switched back to turf when a neck second over this course and distance last time and is worth backing to confirm that improvement.

She wasn't seen to best effect on her previous start at Kempton where she had to wait for a gap and was hampered when trying to make a challenge, but she proved herself on a fair mark last time, while also leaving the impression she relished the extra emphasis on stamina at this trip. This is a slightly stronger race, but she has a good draw and still looks attractively handicapped from a 2 lb higher mark.

EACH WAY: Mount to follow up

Mount Olympus - 14:40 Nottingham

This looks a wide-open staying handicap, but there was plenty to like about Mount Olympus' win over a mile and three quarters here last time and he makes appeal under a 6 lb penalty despite being 2 lb out of the weights.

He hasn't always been seen to best effect since switching to handicaps, but he showed improved form up in trip, making headway early in the straight and sent into the lead a fair bit from home. Mount Olympus displayed a good attitude to repel all challengers and, judged by that performance, there is every hope he will stay two miles. This is clearly a stronger race but he has a very light racing weight and arrives bang in form.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Raasel @ 2.68/5 in the 15:10 Nottingham
Next Best - Back Four Notes @ 5.04/1 in the 14:10 Nottingham
Each Way - Back Mount Olympus @ 9.08/1 in the 14:40 Nottingham

