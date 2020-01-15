Timeform: Exclusive ticket offer for Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

The countdown to the Cheltenham Festival is well underway with less than eight weeks to go till the tapes come up for the first race at Prestbury Park in March.

Festival Trials Day on January 25th is the final chance for many contenders for the big prizes in March to put their credentials on the line and you can be there, thanks to this great value offer from Timeform.

For just £26 you can join Timeform at the races with a package that includes;

- Admission to the combined enclosure

- Free Timeform Race Card

- Exclusive use of the Istabraq bar for Timeform guests

- Cash bar with free tea and coffee

- Tipping competition

- Through the card before racing with Timeform experts

All that for just £26 per person. That's the same as the cheapest equivalent on general sale, but with added extras!

To take advantage of this great value offer and to book your tickets, please visit the Timeform website now.

Strictly limited number of tickets. Maximum 8 per person. Purchase by Sunday (January 19).

Last year Festival Trials Day saw winning performances from three horses who would go on to follow-up at the Festival in March (Siruh Du Lac, Frodon and Paisley Park) so it's a day for vital Festival clues, refining those ante-post positions, and is an afternoon not to be missed.