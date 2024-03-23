Naas Racing Tips: Purple Lily chock-full of potential

A Naas Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Naas Nap - 14:00 - Back Purple Lily

No. 4 (4) Purple Lily (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.95 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Purple Lily's sales price increased every time she went to the sales, fetching €155,000 at the breeze-ups last year, and she looked a very exciting prospect when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Galway in August.

She overcame clear signs of inexperience to impressively open her account, picking up well to get the better of one that looked to have made a winning move early in the straight, and she was readily on top at the line. The step up to a mile will suit on her return to action and she has the potential to develop into a pattern-class filly this season.

Back Purple Lily @ 2.0421/20 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Naas Next Best - 15:10 - Back Military

No. 1 (10) Military SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 100

Aidan O'Brien won this race with Paddington 12 months ago, who obviously went on to win multiple Group 1 races, notably the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, so Military has to be of interest on his return and handicap debut.

He only made his debut in September last year, making a winning start over six furlongs at this course, and he wasn't disgraced in pattern events on his next two starts. There should be plenty more to come from him as a three-year-old - he is a rangy, good sort - and he is expected to be plying his trade at a higher level sooner rather than later.