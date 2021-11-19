Money back if your horse doesn't finish in top three: The lowdown

The offer gives new and existing customers in the UK and Ireland money back as a free bet if your horse fails to finish first, second or third on our selected race on a Saturday. This will extend to money back on top four finishers if there are 16 or more runners. Full T&Cs here.

Bet where you want

This offer is available on both Sportsbook and Exchange, although you cannot use it for lay bets.

We will refund losing bets up to £10 as a free bet within 24 hours and it will be valid for seven days on the product you used your qualifying bet on.

For the best bets this weekend read Tony Calvin, Kevin Blake and the rest of our horse racing experts on Friday.

Important info

- You can only qualify once for this offer.

- Bets placed with free bets do not qualify for this offer.

- If you have opted into the My Betfair Rewards 'Basic' package you will not be eligible.

- In-running bets, unmatched Exchange bets, Cashed Out bets, antepost, tote and multiple bets do not count towards the promotion.

- Full T&Cs here.