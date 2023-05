Kevin Blake lines up his NAP at Newbury

1000 Guineas runner can perform at lower level

Read Kevin's insight and tips for this Saturday

Group 1 action returns to the ITV Racing screens this weekend with the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes taking centre stage at Newbury.

The main event is a particularly competitive renewal of the race that will take a serious amount of solving, but I'll leave that particular puzzle to others as my fancies are elsewhere.

Convincing NAP over at Newbury

The opener at Newbury is the Carnarvon Stakes (13:50) and it will give the Charlie Appleby-trained Noble Style a chance to get back on track.

In my opinion, the son of Kingman was one of the most impressive juveniles of last season. His first two runs were full of promise, but it was his victory in the Gimcrack Stakes at York that really took him to another level.

On that particular day at York, pace was holding up very well and it was difficult for those that were held up to get into the races. So, for Noble Style to come from the rear and readily pick up the likes of Marchman and Cold Case was a deeply impressive effort.

It pinpointed him as a highly-promising sort, but the question mark was how far would he stay. His connections elected to try him at a mile in the 2000 Guineas, but testing ground gave him little chance of staying the trip.

They have decided to pull the plug on their bid to make him a miler and send him straight back down to six furlongs here. The return to a firmer surface will also be in his favour. While he won't be a huge price, I feel he is a Group 1 horse and should be able to stamp his class on this field.

Back Noble Style to win 13:50 Newbury 1.91

Drop in class will suit

There is also one over at Newmarket that is of interest in the Aspall Premier Cru Handicap (15:15). This time last year I was thinking that the Richard Hannon-trained Powerdress might well make up into a contender for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She had really impressed on the clock when making a winning debut in a strong five-furlong maiden at Newmarket in April and looked just the type to do a lot of damage in the first half of the season.

However, having been a non-runner in the Albany Stakes, she didn't reappear until a month ago in a strong conditions race over seven furlongs at Newmarket.

Ridden with restraint, she caught the eye finishing off well for third behind Majestic Pride.The form has got a few positive nudges since, most notably with the fourth home Hi Royal running a blinder to finish second in the 2000 Guineas.

The connections of Powerdress were evidently pleased with her run, as they pitched her straight into the 1000 Guineas from there. However, the testing ground and sharp rise in class was too much for her on the day and she finished tailed off.

While just two weeks has passed since then, this represents a vast drop in class and a return to a much more suitable surface. An initial handicap mark of 88 looks very fair indeed and she makes plenty of appeal.