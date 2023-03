Kevin Blake has a two point NAP in the 15:35 at Uttoxeter

Jonjo O'Neill's Time To Get Up the Midlands National pick

Read about our ambassador's selections below

Jonjo has a great chance in Midlands National

Time To Get Up - 15:00, Uttoxeter

The Cheltenham Festival is done and dusted for another year and while a comedown is inevitable, Uttoxeter always produce a fine card of action around the featured Midlands Grand National.

This year is no different and there are some appealing betting prospects to be found there. The 15:00 Boulton Group Midlands Grand National looks set to be a traditional renewal of the race, as in an absolutely merciless test of stamina in stamina-sapping conditions.

There are a few that have cascaded down the ratings that make appeal, but none more so than the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Time To Get Up.

The 10-year-old is a lightly-raced sort, but has already run in two renewals of this race, winning the 2021 renewal off a mark of 138 and finishing third in the race last year off a mark of 142.

While he has only hinted at promise in four starts since then, the handicapper has really given him a chance, dropping him to a mark of 130 for this race that gets him off a feather weight of 10-3.

No. 13 Time To Get Up (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 130

One can be sure that Jonjo O'Neill has been training him with one race in mind all season and he has played a blinder by getting him to his target off pretty much the lowest weight possible.

The rain has arrived and he has proven that a slog over this course and distance plays to his strengths. His current price seems very fair and a strong effort from him wouldn't surprise.

Back Time To Get Up 1pt EW 15:00 Uttoxeter 13.0

Another Jonjo selection for the NAP

Iron Bridge - 15:35, Uttoxeter

The other race of interest is the 15:35 Extra Furlong With Trinity Create Novices' Handicap Chase and the one I like is another Jonjo O'Neill-trained contender in the shape of Iron Bridge.

The seven-year-old would have been well fancied by many had he ran at the Cheltenham Festival, but he runs here instead and rates as a very interesting prospect.

Iron Bridge has run just four times over fences, but has looked a very progressive sort in that time. The run that makes him particularly interesting is his most recent effort in a valuable handicap chase at Warwick.

He was always likely to find the drop to two-and-a-half miles to be against him, but getting hampered at the first fence made his task even stiffer.

No. 1 Iron Bridge (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 137

In the circumstances, he ran a really promising race to finish a never-nearer second to Galahad Quest, very much shaping as though the return to this longer trip will be a big help to him. This looks to be an excellent opportunity for him to get back on track and he appeals as being a strong bet.