Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake says Saint D'Oroux has plenty of appeal

I'm not going to go down the road of "x sleeps to go", but it's hard to escape the fact that the Cheltenham Festival is getting very close. This will be my last tipping column prior to the battle commencing at Prestbury Park, so I'll look to try and make it count.

North Lodge can improve again and overcome penalty

Kelso will be the main focus of the ITV cameras on Saturday and that is where my main interests are too. The Bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle - Kelso, 13:32 on Saturday - is another British Grade 2 that could be run as a 0-140 handicap and no one would notice, but I do have a fondness for the Alan King-trained North Lodge.

The well-bred five-year-old did this column a turn when winning a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham back in January. While the early exit of Hillcrest robbed that race of a lot of interest, I still felt that there was a lot to like about the performance of North Lodge.

He was the least experienced horse in the field and that showed in the closing stages, as having worked his way into a challenging position, he hung right in the closing stages and hindered his closest pursuer.

Mind, he seemed particularly strong at the line and might well have won with even more authority had he focused on running straight.

No. 1 North Lodge (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 137

North Lodge can be expected to come on again from that effort, just his second lifetime start. This shorter trip shouldn't be any trouble to him and while he has a Grade 2 penalty to carry, he might well improve enough to overcome it.

Take a chance on Sain D'Oroux to star for Crawford again



The Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (15:15) is the main event of the day and the Stuart Crawford-trained Saint D'Oroux makes plenty of appeal.

Formerly trained by Gordon Elliott, the six-year-old has shown up very well in a few highly-competitive handicaps, namely when a close third in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020 and when third in the Ladbrokes Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival last year.

After a couple of disappointing runs at the backend of last season, his owners switched him to Stuart Crawford. Despite notable weakness in the market, he made a winning start for his new trainer in a handicap hurdle over two-miles-five-furlongs at this track a month ago.

The exit of the odds-on favourite Famous Bridge at the second-last flight certainly eased his task on the day, but just a 3lb rise for winning appeals as being fair.

No. 5 Saint D'oroux (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Mr Ben Bromley

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 138

Given his market weakness on the day, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was thought to be in need of the run, so it might be worth taking the chance that he can produce an even better effort in this. The return to the minimum trip holds no fears for him and a big run can be expected.