Winners to be found on low-key Saturday

Eye-catching Simcock runner is solid proposition

Potapova can produce season-best at Sandown

The ITV Racing cameras roll into Sandown on Saturday and the coverage will also play host to races from Beverley and Chester. It may not be one of the more high-profile days that the channel will show, but there are winners to be found.

No. 6 (8) Fulfilled SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 82

Over at Beverley the William Hill Silver Cup Handicap at 14:05 has attracted a strong field, but the one that stands out to me is the David Simcock-trained Fulfilled.

Form from the Racing League has been standing up very well in recent weeks and his most recent run in that competition in a handicap over just shy of a mile-and-a-half at Windsor very much caught the eye.

Sent off the joint second-favourite, the four-year-old secured the box seat behind the leader. All seemed to be going smoothly until he was badly locked up when in need of room leading to him getting shuffled out of his good position.

It wasn't until just over a furlong out that he found racing room and he came home well to be beaten just ¾-length in third. The form reads well and there is little doubt that he was better than the result suggests.

This course, distance and ground should all suit him and he looks a very solid proposition for his in-form trainer. It's surprising to me that he's available at the sort of price he is on Betfair.

No. 2 (8) Potapova SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Back at the featured meeting at Sandown the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes (14:25) is the main event and it looks a high-class contest. While there are some progressive three-year-olds in the line-up, I'm hoping the race will produce a piece of déjà vu with Potapova gaining her second consecutive win in the race.

The daughter of Invincible Spirit is a granddaughter of the mighty Russian Rhythm and has already shown herself to be a very valuable lady in becoming a Group 3 winner in this race last season.

The very fact that a mare with her profile was returned into training as a five-year-old strongly suggests that Sir Michael Stoute must be bullish about her ability to enhance her value at an even higher level.

Her progress towards that goal has been stuttering at best, but she might well get there yet. She has run well without yet returning to her best in her last two runs, most recently being beaten just 3¼ lengths in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Her last two runs have certainly been a lot better than the two runs prior to her blossoming in this race last year and it wouldn't be a surprise if she produces a season-best effort in this contest under Ryan Moore. At her best, she is the pick of this field and her prices appeals as being fair.

