We have a huge weekend of racing action to look forward to on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming days.

ITV Racing will serve up an eclectic mix of action that includes a race over the Grand National fence at Aintree, a Grade 1 staying chase at Down Royal and top-class international action on the Flat at the Breeders' Cup. As the cliché goes, something for everyone!

Frodon is back

The first race that interests me from a betting perspective is the 61st Badger Beer Handicap Chase (13:50). It has attracted a big and competitive field, but it is the top weight Frodon that stands out from the pack.

Trained by Paul Nicholls, the 10-year-old has been a real star for connections over the years, winning 18 races including the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and the King George VI Chase at Kempton.

He showed that his fire still burned bright by winning the Down Royal Champion Chase on his return to action last season and while his three other runs later that campaign were not as encouraging, the British handicapper (as has become the eye-catching form in the last year) has dished out some very generous treatment to him and dropped him a total of 9lb for those three runs.

It is particularly eye-catching that he dropped him a huge 6lb for his latest run in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival given he was only beaten 25 lengths and was reported to have been struck into.

Paul Nicholls has made no secret of that fact that he likes to rev up Frodon to make hay in the early part of the season and indeed he has made a winning seasonal reappearance in three of the last four seasons.

Given that the generosity of the handicapper sees him start this campaign off his lowest mark in over four years, it wouldn't be surprising if he can make another winning return in this in conditions that will suit.

Gordon Elliott's frightening duo

The main event over at Down Royal is the Ladbrokes Champion Chase (14:32) and Gordon Elliott looks to hold a strong hand with Galvin and Conflated.

While the market is very much favouring the race-fit Galvin, I can't help but be drawn to Conflated at the current prices.

The eight-year-old improved out of all recognition last season, but struggled to get full credit for his achievements.

Having won the Troytown Chase off a mark of 145, it was a shock to many that he went on to run out the authoritative winner of the Irish Gold Cup, seeing off the reigning Gold Cup hero Minella Indo with plenty to spare.

After toying with the idea of running him in the Gold Cup, he ran in the Ryanair Chase and looked very likely to finish second to Allaho until falling at the second-last fence. He then ran in the Betway Bowl at Aintree where he finished a fine second to Clan Des Obeaux.

Those efforts have led to him being officially rated 168, 2lb higher than Galvin, but the collective view of the betting market doesn't seem to want to believe those ratings.

While he can sometimes be a bit more exuberant than ideal on his seasonal return, I'm prepared to take a chance on him on his seasonal return.