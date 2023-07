In the weeks that follow the biggest racing festivals, I often find myself supporting horses that shaped well or had genuine excuses for not showing their best at those meetings. In particular, the handicaps at such meetings tend to be some of the most fiercely-contested races and the form often holds up well.

All of this applies to the handicaps at Royal Ascot more than any place else as those races are just another level in terms of competitiveness. The reason for this intro is that I plan to utilise this approach on two occasions focusing on this Saturday's action on ITV Racing.

No. 9 (4) Perotto Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 94

The first race of interest is the Coral Challenge Trophy at Sandown (14:25) has attracted a deep field of contenders, but it may well be worth giving another chance to the Roger Varian-trained Perotto.

The five-year-old was sent off the strong-fancied favourite for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot having dropped back to a really attractive mark and shaped well on his previous start in the Victoria Cup, but the race just didn't go right for him.

As it panned out, he ended up making his challenge too early. He got into a challenging position fully two furlongs from home in a race in which anything that was heavily involved in the race at that stage ended up weakening with the finish being dominated by those that were held up.

This race promises to be set up better for Perotto. He is well drawn and has a first-time hood to help him relax. A handy position is likely to be optimal and he should be well positioned to secure one. Tom Marquand takes over the ride and he might well be able to belatedly justify the confidence that followed him into Royal Ascot off a mark that has dropped another 2lb since then.

No. 6 (12) Maksud Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 97

The other race that is catching my eye is the Old Newton Cup Handicap at Haydock (15:15) and the one I like is the Hughie Morrisson-trained Maksud.

The four-year-old came a long way in a short space of time last season, making a winning debut in April prior to running well in stakes company and shaping particularly well when second to Secret State in a valuable handicap at Glorious Goodwood.

He shaped with subtle promise on his return to action at Chester, missing the kick and not being knocked about. The handicapper dropped him 2lb for that run and it looked to set him up for a big run in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot.

There didn't look to be much pace on paper in that race and his rider bucked forward to be prominent, but a bunch of pace appeared from no where and being prominent ended up being completely unfavoured, with Maksud weakening out of it late on.

He is much better than that form suggests and he has been dropped another 2lb since. Getting prominent is likely to be more favoured here and it wouldn't surprise to see him bounce back with a big run.