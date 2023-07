Hukum is underrated in the big race at Ascot

7/2 4.40 Cadeau Bleu to show her best is yet to come

11/2 6.40 Fresh looks spot on for seven furlongs

Group 1 action returns to Ascot on Saturday with the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes taking centre stage.

The feature race really is a cracker. It is a contest of rare depth and quality that might well prove to be one of the strongest races run all season in Europe.

I don't have a strong enough view to recommend a bet in it, but I do believe that Hukum remains underrated and this might be the day that he earns wider acclaim. It is an absolutely fascinating race in tactical terms and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

No. 5 (5) Cadeau Belle (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

The first race of betting interest is the Longines Valiant Stakes (14:25). There are a couple of Irish raiders taking their chance and one that makes plenty of appeal is the Johnny Murtagh-trained Cadeau Belle.

The daughter of Harry Angel seems to have taken her connections somewhat by surprise, but she looks to be a talented lady. She made a winning debut in what was a moderate fillies' maiden at Gowran Park in May, proving strong at the finish having showed her inexperience in the middle part of the race.

The bare form of that win wasn't anything out of the ordinary, but Murtagh was impressed enough to pitch her straight into Listed company against older horses in the Kooyonga Stakes at Navan last time.

Despite giving up age, experience and track position, she made stylish headway from a long way back to make her challenge inside the final furlong and win in great style. The form has been given a solid look since with the runner-up Cigamia and the fourth home Giladah having run very well in stakes company since then.

Cadeau Belle is unbeaten in two starts and she gives every impression that her best days are still in front of her. Conditions promise to be ideal for her and a big run is likely to be forthcoming. She seems to be underestimated by the market.

Back Cadeau Belle @ 7/24.40 Bet now

No. 9 (4) Fresh SBK 11/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 101

The Moet & Chandon International Stakes (15:00) is a fiercely-competitive handicap and cases can be made for any number of them, but it is the James Fanshawe-trained Fresh that makes the most appeal to me.

The six-year-old has been a standing dish in valuable handicaps at this track for the last couple of seasons and has been a lucrative performer in them. He won twice over this course and distance last season, with the second of those victories coming off a mark of 102.

His form tailed off a little bit of the end of last season and it took him a couple of runs to find it again this season, but that resulted in his mark dropping by a few pounds which puts him back on a lower rating than he last won off.

There were very clear signs that he could well be about to hit top form again on his latest start in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot. Six furlongs is a little bit on the sharp side for him and he didn't get the clearest run, so it was very encouraging to see him finish off as strongly as he did.

That should put him spot on for this and the return to his favoured seven furlongs is exactly what he wants. The ease in the ground will suit him well and he looks to have a very solid chance.

Back Fresh e-w @ 11/26.40 Bet now

Read Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin on Ascot and going for 9/1 Gold at York