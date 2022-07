This Saturday may seem like something of the eye of a storm, representing a lull in between the mayhem of Super Saturday last weekend and the King George meeting at Ascot next week, but there is some high-class action to look forward to and a couple catch my eye.

Well-handicapped Going could be Gone in 2m contest

The Highclere Castle Gin Cup Stakes (14:21) has attracted an interesting mix of established performers and younger rivals. It is one of the latter group that I am favouring in the shape of the Jim Boyle-trained Going Gone.

No. 4 (8) Going Gone (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 96

The four-year-old progressed nicely last year, but he returned from a winter break an improved horse. He made a winning return in a handicap over a mile-and-a-half at Epsom, giving the impression that he would be better suited by a more orthodox track and a longer trip.

He got both of those things on his next start in a handicap at Newmarket, but the sectional times suggest that he was given an overly-positive ride and faded late to finish a well-held third.

His connections then opted to take a chance on a much longer trip of two-and-a-half miles in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot. Perhaps with his unproven stamina in mind, he was ridden with much more patience on that occasion, but he hit the line well to finish a close fourth in what appeals as having been a strong handicap.

Now that his stamina is under no doubt, his rider will be well equipped to know where to position him back over this trip of two miles.

He appeals as being well handicapped and it wouldn't be at all surprising if he confirms that by winning this contest.

Conditions to suit Ambassador in Hackwood Stakes

The Hackwood Stakes (14:56) is a notably strong race for the grade and no one would glance twice if it had Group 2 status attached to it.

There isn't quite as much pace on paper as one might expect, so I'm inclined towards one that is likely to race in the first half of the field and that is the Ed Walker-trained Great Ambassador.

No. 3 (11) Great Ambassador SBK 14/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

The five-year-old has long been held in very high regard and made substantial strides up through the sprint handicap ranks last season.

He was notably unlucky to be beaten when sent off the short-priced favourite for the Ayr Gold Cup, easily beating off 22 of his rivals only to be nutted by one that raced alone on the opposite side of the track. That effort off a mark of 106 very much stamped him as a Group-class sprinter in the making.

Great Ambassador presumably had a hold up in the spring, as he didn't reappear until Royal Ascot where he was set the very tough task of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on his return to action.

He didn't make any impression there, but can be expected to come on from that run and while this is far from a soft touch, it does represent a drop in class. Conditions will suit and he could well outrun what is likely to be a big price.