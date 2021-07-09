Kevin Blake's Saturday Racing Tips: A jolly and a long shot for Super Saturday

Super Saturday, as they like to call it, is once again upon us. There is an array of excellent racing action all around England on Saturday, with a fabulous renewal of the July Cup at Newmarket taking centre stage.

Doctors differ and all that, but it remains a source of bewilderment in my mind that all involved persist in staging so much excellent racing on this day in the calendar. I really do believe in there being such a thing as too much of a good thing and having so much quality content in one slot of a few hours makes it difficult for any viewer to fully appreciate it all.

But there you go, that's my moan out of the way for today. Let's find some winners!

Trip looks ideal for classy Gosden runner

The Bet365 Superlative Stakes (15:15) brings together a really promising field of juveniles, none more so than the John & Thady Gosden-trained Dhabab. The son of No Nay Never made an impressive winning debut at Leicester in early June, doing some very strong late work to put a six-furlong maiden to bed in great style.

No. 2 (9) Dhabab (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

That was sufficient to see him sent off favourite for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and he acquitted himself very well on the day despite meeting his share of adversity. Held up in behind the leaders, he looked to be going through the gears and making headway when badly checked 120 yards from home. The manner in which he rallied close home after that suggests he had a bit more to give than he was able to on the day and this seven-furlong trip promises to suit him even better.

That experience should bring him on again and while he is a short enough price against some unexposed rivals, I suspect it will take a very good one to lower his colours.

Outsider worth chancing now back sprinting

If Dhabab is a little bit too obvious for your taste, I'm going to balance it out with an absolutely mad one in the Betfred Heritage Handicap (15:35) at Ascot.

No. 5 (19) Ostilio SBK 40/1 EXC 34 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 100

Ostilio would have been a bad bet at a million-to-one to end up running over five furlongs in a race like this after he won the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot and a Group 2 over a mile at Longchamp in 2018, but his career has hit a few bumps since then.

Having changed hands last October, his current connections were failing to get a great tune out of him, but perhaps out of desperation, they dropped him back to the minimum trip on the all-weather at Newcastle for a valuable handicap last time and he ran a surprisingly good race. He was only beaten 3¼ lengths and would have been even closer had he got a fully clear run.

This race will represent a stronger test of stamina at this trip than the Newcastle race did and the softer ground will certainly help rather than hinder him. He's going to be a huge price, but he is a stone well-in on his old form and might just be worth taking a wild swing at.