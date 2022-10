National Hunt racing may have returned to the ITV Racing screens at Chepstow on Friday, but the Flat still has a few big swings left in it over the coming weeks and Group 1 action at Newmarket takes centre stage on Saturday.

While the featured Dewhurst Stakes isn't one of the races that has tickled my fancy from a betting perspective, it is another two-year-old contest on the same card that is drawing me in.

Dear My Friend will relish trip at Newmarket

The Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes (13:50) is race designed to suit the stoutest of stayers amongst the juvenile ranks and one that I think will be very well suited by the mile-and-a-quarter trip is the Charlie & Mark Johnston-trained Dear My Friend.

The son of Pivotal looked very promising in his first couple of starts. He performed a minor miracle to get up and win over a grossly-inadequate trip of six furlongs on his debut at Carlisle prior to following up in great style at Beverley.

While he perhaps hasn't kicked on as well as might have been hoped in his two starts in stakes company since then, analysis of his stride patterns suggests that this significantly stronger test of stamina and more galloping track is precisely what he needs to show his very best.

Richard Kingscote will hopefully let him flow in front from the outset and he might just take a fair bit of pegging back.

Baby Zeus the pick of Mullins' chances

The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (15:40) is always one of the most fiercely-competitive handicaps of the season and while this year's renewal has attracted a smaller field than usual, 22 runners still represents a fearsome puzzle to solve.

Irish-trained runners have fared particularly well in recent years, with Willie Mullins in particular having enjoyed a remarkable run of success in it. While the leading Irish-trained contender this year appears to be the Charles Byrnes-trained Run For Oscar, it would be a mistake to underestimate Mullins given he has a bunch of strong contenders.

Deciding on which of the Mullins runners to side with wasn't a straightforward task, with both Gibraltar and Baby Zeus making plenty of appeal, but I've eventually come down on the side of Baby Zeus.

The five-year-old has had plenty of chances in valuable handicaps without having hit the mark, but the key to his chance is that this will be his first attempt at a trip further than one-mile-and-five furlongs.

Not only does he shape as though the longer trip will very much suit, his pedigree screams it as he is a full-brother to Lagostovegas who won the Ascot Stakes as well as having finished third in this very race in 2017.

William Buick takes the ride and it wouldn't at all surprise to see him improve for this longer trip and get heavily involved in the finish.

