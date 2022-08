The many followers of racing that have an irrational hatred of team-based horse racing events will be having an absolute seeth-fest this week with the Racing League on Thursday being quickly followed by the Shergar Cup taking centre stage at Ascot this Saturday.

Whatever one feels about the underlying competitions, only a fool would ignore them on that basis as these competitions provide a really strong betting product for bettors to get stuck into.

The Shergar Cup very much fits that bill and I have a couple of fancies on the card, both ridden by a regular star of the competition in Hayley Turner.

Crazy just needs a bit more Luck to run a big race

The first of them comes in the Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Classified Stakes (13:35) in the shape of Crazy Luck.

No. 3 (4) Crazy Luck SBK 17/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: -

The daughter of Twilight Son has looked better than ever in recent starts, winning handicaps at Newbury and Chester to take her up to a career-high mark.

However, she hit a number of bumps on the road in her latest start at Goodwood last week as she got no luck in running at all and endured a torrid passage. That run can safely be forgiven and she may well be capable of resuming her progression when getting more luck.

This will be her first run over a trip further than six furlongs in almost two years, but she has won over seven furlongs in the past and shapes as though she should be effective back over it. She rates as a very interesting contender and should be capable of running a big race.

Course and Distance winners holds strong claims

The other race of interest is the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash (14:10) and the one I like is the John Ryan-trained Manaccan.

No. 6 (7) Manaccan SBK 10/3 EXC 5.5 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 101

The son of Exceed and Excel was a smart juvenile last season, finishing close up in the Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket. The transition from juvenile stakes company into handicaps can be a gradual one for many horses as they take time to adapt to the different racing character of handicaps, but Manaccan has been getting the hang of it with each of his three runs this season.

Manaccan ran particularly well in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot, finishing a close fifth in what was a fiercely-competitive content. Most recently, he ran in a valuable handicap at Chester and only found the course specialist Look Out Louis too good for him.

The return to this course and distance in what is a less competitive race should all play to his strengths and he looks to have a strong chance of getting heavily involved in the finish.