While there may be plenty of life left in the Flat season in the coming weeks, the monster that is the National Hunt season is stirring into life again and its legions of followers are thirsty for action after a long summer lull.

Rain dances are being performed, Cheltenham and Punchestown form is being revised and the internet is being trawled in search of any snippets of information that might prove useful.

Before we know it, the biggest trainers on either side of the Irish Sea will start to mobilise their battalions of stars, but before they do, it is perhaps worth stepping back and taking in the bigger picture of the current National Hunt landscape.

The Irish storm begins to brew...

Of course, the dominant narrative of recent seasons has been the extent to which Irish-trained horses have come to dominate National Hunt racing.

Rightly or wrongly, the Cheltenham Festival is widely considered to be the barometer of where things stand in the sport and that has seen largely one-way traffic across the Irish Sea. Since the expansion of the meeting to 28 races in 2016, the Irish have won 123 (62.8%) of the 196 races.

75 of those winners were trained by either Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott.

Most worrying for the British contingent has been the extent to which Irish-trained runners have come to dominate the main events at the Cheltenham Festival.

British runners held their own in these races for many years despite increasing Irish success around them, but the last two years have seen the Irish sweep all five of the open Championship races at the Cheltenham Festival.

So, that's where we are. Will it be any different in 2022/23?

The short answer is probably not. Willie Mullins had one of the very best seasons of his long career in 2021/22 and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Mullins set for competitive season

Indeed, they have welcomed Gigginstown House Stud back into the yard as owners in recent weeks and have seemed to be as active as ever in terms of their acquisition of promising recruits from France.

Mullins has his boot on the throat of his opposition and he doesn't seem likely to ease up the pressure any time soon.

For many years in Ireland, Willie Mullins' dominance of the sport seemed unassailable, but Gordon Elliott made relentless headway up the ranks to come within a whisker of claiming Mullins' crown in both 2016/17 and again in 2017/18.

However, he had to face down the most adversity he is ever likely to face in his career after he was suspended for six months in 2021. While it threatened to derail his career, it hasn't surprised to see him roar back to prominence and he is well on his way to recovering the ground he lost to Mullins in that time.

Elliott has put a particular emphasis on Irish point-to-points as the source of his young National Hunt talent and he has dominated the sales of such horses for a number of years now.

Whether Elliott's faith in this source will deliver him the top-class horses he will need to launch another challenge of Willie Mullins is the main question surrounding his prospects in the short-to-medium term.

With Joseph O'Brien having steadily reduced his National Hunt string in the last three seasons, Henry De Bromhead has emerged as the clear pursuer of the big two trainers in Ireland.

While he may not have the volume of Grade 1 horses to match the likes of Willie Mullins, he has produced more than his share of stars such as Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo that have made him a regular presence in the big-race winners enclosure.

De Bromhead has had to deal with an unthinkable tragedy in the death of his son Jack in recent weeks, but the team around him are sure to help him find the strength to carry on the tremendous progress he has made in recent years.

In contrast, the cupboard of big-race contenders trained in Britain looks to be quite bare.

Can British horses compete?

Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson were the dominant forces in the British trainer's championship in 2021/22, but neither are dripping with stars that came through last spring with their records unblemished.

The previously dominant Shishkin will need to bounce back from a deeply-disappointing effort in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but he at least has age somewhat on his side as an eight-year-old.

The great hope for British National Hunt racing in terms of an emerging prospect is unquestionably the Henderson-trained Constitution Hill who put up a winning performance that was off the scale in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He already looks of Champion Hurdle class and his campaign will be eagerly anticipated.

Mind, British trainers will need more than Constitution Hill to change the direction of the green tide in National Hunt racing.

Thus, the scene is set. Given the above evidence and trends, an objective observer is likely to remain fearful for the balance of power in National Hunt racing and continued dominance for the Irish contingent. However, this is horse racing and things can change very quickly.

One never knows what is around the corner and equine stars can emerge from any background at any address. Watching it all unfold over the coming months is sure to make for engaging viewing.