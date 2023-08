Keep Digby on your side on Saturday

Shawaamekh set for another bold bid

It could never be claimed that the quality of the racing at the Galway Festival goes up as the week progresses. In fact, the opposite is the case.

With plenty of horses chancing their arm for the second time of the week at the backend of the fixture, there can be another set of variables thrown into the mix which makes it even trickier than earlier in the week. However, we'll stay in the pocket and swing hard in the hope of landing a telling blow.

No. 20 Digby (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, Ireland

Jockey: Patrick O'Hanlon

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 127

The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle (14:30) is the first race of interest and it really is tough stuff. One that comes into the race fresh is the Dermot McLoughlin-trained Digby and he is an interesting contender.

Still unexposed in handicap hurdles with just four runs in them to his name, he was strongly fancied for this race last year when sent off at just 7/1. Disputing the lead from the outset, he was still travelling perfectly well when falling at the third-last flight which, in fairness, is still a long way from home at Galway.

Given plenty of time to get over that experience, Digby returned to action in a handicap hurdle at Roscommon in June and shaped well for a long way before the lack of a recent run took its toll.

A repeat bid for this race is likely to have been at the top of his agenda and with the rain that is set to arrive before the race holding no fears for him, he looks to be one to keep on the right side of.

The other race that catches the eye is the Ardilaun Hotel Handicap (16:50) and the one I like for it is the Johnny Levins-trained Shawaamekh. The nine-year-old may be a veteran in years, but not so much in mileage terms, and he comes into this a fresh horse having not been seen since he made a promising seasonal return when second in a handicap at Limerick back in April.

What makes him so interesting for this race is what he did over this course and distance at last year's meeting. Running off a mark of 81, he made a very bold bid from the front and was only run down close home by Dunum.

It looked a big effort on the day, but the subsequent exploits of Dunum make it look even more impressive, as that rival finished a close third in Galway Mile off a 20lb higher mark earlier this week.

In contrast, Shawaamekh now finds himself off an 8lb lower mark than he went so close off a year ago.

One can be sure that Shawaamekh's trainer has had one eye on a return bid at the Galway Festival and with him having been treated very kindly by the Draw God with him landing stall two, another bold bid from the front end can be expected from him.