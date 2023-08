Natalia Lupini-trained horse could take big step forward

Weld to add to remarkable haul of Galway winners

No. 5 (10) Quickstepping (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Miss Natalia Lupini, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

The Friday of the Galway Festival wouldn't have been one of the bigger days of the week until relatively recently, but it has grown into a very popular evening for racegoers. For the many that will rock up with making a few quid in mind, finding winners isn't likely to be easy, but I'll give it my best shot and see if one lands.

The James's Gate Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden (17:30) has attracted an interesting field of two-year-olds and one that I like is the Natalia Lupini-trained Quickstepping.

The son of Fast Company is from the family of Dragon Dancer and was bought for €23,000 as a foal. Sent off at 22/1 for what was a strong auction maiden at Leopardstown a fortnight ago, he caught the eye finishing off well from an unpromising position to finish a never-nearer fourth. He promises to benefit significantly from that experience and is like to improve quite a bit.

The prevailing ground will suit him well and he will have the services of the top-class rider Billy Lee. It wouldn't be at all surprising if he takes a big step forward and gets involved in the finish.

No. 15 (17) Partisan Hero (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 61

The other race that I am interested in is the Arthur Guinness Handicap (19:40) and it might well see a victory for Dermot Weld. Weld has a phenomenal record at Galway, saddling over 500 winners at the track, the bulk of which have come at the Festival meeting.

Indeed, back in 2011 Weld saddled a scarcely-believable 17 winners at the Galway Festival, a record that is unlikely to ever be equalled.

Mind, Weld hasn't been as successful in more recent seasons and his success has reduced greatly. However, that isn't to say that he doesn't still target the meeting and what has been a small but select team of runners have represented him very well on the opening three days, delivering two wins and two seconds from just six runners.

He may well have added to that tally by the time this race comes around, but regardless, he looks to have a great chance of another winner courtesy of Partisan Hero.

The son of Muhaarar is from a fine Moyglare family, but didn't show much in his first three runs. However, he showed much more in first-time cheekpieces on his handicap debut at Killarney, coming from a long way back to finish a never-nearer third to Final Check.

One wouldn't need the services of Sherlock Holmes to conclude that Weld has had Ballybrit in mind for this gelding and further improvement can be expected. He has a wide draw to contend with, but it is far from insurmountable and a big effort can be expected from him.

