This is it. The seventh and final day of the Galway Festival. If you are one of those other-worldly beings that tries to attend all seven days of the meeting, my hat is doffed and I hope the long-term impacts on your physical wellbeing aren't too harsh.

For those that have confined their Galway-related endeavours to the search for winners, it has been just as difficult as those that regularly indulge in Galway will have expected.

No one ever said it would As the bould Chris Martin has been heard to sing "Nobody said it was easy", but that won't stop us trying one last time.

No. 3 (7) Hotrocket (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: C. Stone-Walsh

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 99

The feature race of the final day of the Galway Festival is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Ahonoora Handicap (16:00). Seven of the runners and two of the reserves will be making their second appearance of the week, but one that comes here fresh having had this race as his target is the Joseph O'Brien-trained Hotrocket.

The four-year-old changed hands after winning a maiden for John Murphy a year ago and has improved with each of his four starts for O'Brien, winning his last two starts in authoritative style. While he has gone up 14lb for those two wins, he appeals as having more to offer.

He seems likely to be well suited by a stiff finish at this trip and the rain that has arrived is unlikely to inconvenience him. The draw has been kind to him and the likely solid pace will also play to his strengths.

He will also benefit from the 7lb claim of Conor Stone-Walsh who has ridden him to his last two wins and clearly knows him well. He looks to have a very strong chance.

No. 1 (1) La Tulipe Noire (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 79

The Ireland West Airport Knock Handicap (17:00) is a typical contest for the backend of this meeting with a bunch of the runners looking to back up quickly having run earlier in the week at Galway.

Malbay Madness is likely to be a strong fancy, but his widest draw won't help his cause over a trip that seems a bare minimum for him, so my preference is for the Ciaran Murphy-trained La Tulipe Noire.

The daughter of Berkshire won a maiden at the backend of last year and returned from a break with a promising run to finish a never-nearer second at Ballinrobe last month.

That put her spot on for her first outing of the week at Galway on Monday which saw her finish a close fourth to Rio Largo in a seven-furlong handicap. The return to this longer trip is just what the doctor ordered and crucially, the draw has been kind to her.

Ben Coen once again takes the ride and getting forward is likely to be the plan of action. While this is a competitive contest, she appeals as having enough potential to improve to get right in the mix of the finish.